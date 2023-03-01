scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

BGT, 3rd Test: India elect to bat first, bring Gill in for Rahul

By News Bureau

Indore, March 1 (IANS) Team India won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, here on Wednesday.

“Two changes, Shubman Gill and Umesh Yadav replace KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami,” India captain Rohit Sharma said after the toss.

Whereas, Australia stand-in skipper Steve Smith said, “Guys have had time to rest and reflect. Need to stick to our methods for longer. Went away from it in the second innings in Delhi. Two changes: Mitch Starc and Cam Green come in for Pat Cummins and David Warner.”

Squad:

India Playing XI; Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Playing XI; Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

–IANS

cs

Previous article
2023 AFC Asian Cup to kick off in January next year
Next article
Windows 11 to get AI Bing search box, 'phone link for iOS'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Elon Musk takes next Tesla Gigafactory to Mexico

Technology

Windows 11 to get AI Bing search box, 'phone link for iOS'

Sports

2023 AFC Asian Cup to kick off in January next year

Technology

Twitter gets an alternative in Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky

Health & Lifestyle

Covid most likely originated from Chinese lab: FBI chief

News

‘Desi Kalakar’ Yo Yo Honey Singh, is full of hope

Health & Lifestyle

Texas to continue receiving hazardous liquid from Ohio derailment site

Health & Lifestyle

About 15.5 mn children in US infected with Covid

Sports

'We are all students for life': Sachin Tendulkar and his wife meet Bill Gates

Sports

Gujarat Open Golf: Udayan Mane, Viraj Madappa, Khalin Joshi, Yuvraj Sandhu lead title charge

Sports

Tennis: Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells due to Injury

Sports

1st Test: West Indies hit back with late wickets against Proteas after Markram's ton

Sports

Sr Men's Inter-Department Hockey: CISF, PNB and FCI win league matches

Sports

PVL 2023: Bengaluru Torpedoes remain in hunt for playoffs with thrilling win over Calicut Heroes

Sports

Santosh Trophy in Riyadh opens up more opportunities for him, hopes Karnataka skipper Karthik Govindswamy

Sports

WTT Star Contender Goa: Harmeet, Sutirtha, Yashaswini make singles main draw

News

Liza Malik all set to make comeback after marriage with two music videos

Technology

India, Lithuania agree to work together on deep tech startups, semiconductor chips

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US