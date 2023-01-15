scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Big achievement to win against a tough opponent, says Mumbai City FC's Buckingham

By News Bureau

Kolkata, Jan 15 (IANS) Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham was pleased with his side’s defensive performance after his side emerged victorious in a 1-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan in Matchweek 15 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, here.

Forward Lallianzuala Chhangte’s first-half goal was the sole differentiator between the two sides as his goal helped the Islanders secure their ninth win on the trot.

The victory extends Mumbai City FC’s lead at the top to four points, with 36 points from 14 games, while the loss leaves the home team in fourth place with 23 points in the Hero ISL standings, on Saturday.

The Islanders, who are already on top of the leaderboard for the most goals scored, have now come close in the defensive department as well. This win marked the side’s sixth clean sheet this season, overtaking their opponents and are now second to Hyderabad FC – who have kept seven clean sheets. Buckingham applauded his side’s defence that helped them keep the game in control in the second half.

“In the first half we were very good and we could have scored four or five goals. We scored a very well taken goal in the first half and in the second half it was about managing the game. The pleasing thing was the defensive unit and how we shaped up off the ball which is going to be very important going into the last six games. To come here and go home with all three points against a big opponent like ATK Mohun Bagan, it is a very big achievement for everybody,” the head coach was quoted as saying by indiansuperleague.com.

Lallianzuala Chhangte, who scored the match-winning goal, has been in scintillating form under the Englishman. The 25-year-old has played in all 14 matches for the Islanders and has 11 goal involvements this season comprising eight goals and three assists to his name. Buckingham was delighted with the turnaround made by the forward ever since he joined the club.

“He (Chhangte) is skillful, intelligent and sees the game well and all we have done is brought him up last January, it took him six months to adapt and again he has worked extremely well to understand the role, the relationships around the players he has around him. He is someone who has high standards with what he can do and it is great to see him perform and I am pleased that he is able to show it consistently,” said Buckingham.

It was a game where the backlines of both the teams were thoroughly tested. ATK Mohun Bagan’s Vishal Kaith and Mumbai City FC’s Phurba Lachenpa were dealt with several shots but only one of them managed to keep a shutout. Buckingham commented on his side’s custodian as he kept yet another clean sheet.

“Phurba Lachenpa is another player who has been very patient and when he has got the opportunity he has taken it. If he keeps performing the way he has been, we can be successful and I hope he continues to do that,” the head coach added.

With six more games to play, the 37-year-old warned his players of the upcoming games and wants them to be prepared to accomplish their set targets.

“We have got six more games and we are playing NorthEast United FC on Thursday, who got a new coach and we want to prepared as much as we can be because if we do not (prepare) as well as we want to then those six games are going to be very tricky in their own way. We want to do as much as we can before the game, and come game day, we want to perform in a way that the result falls our way,” he concluded.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Djokovic, Ruud, Tsitsipas battle for No. 1 at Australian Open
Next article
The players showed their character and tried their best: ATK Mohun Bagan's Ferrando
This May Also Interest You
News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Todd Field recalls how Tom Cruise saved his film from Harvey Weinstein

News

Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James

News

Akshay posts first look of 'Selfiee', triggers remake debate

News

Sanjana Sanghi wraps up film alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu

News

Til ke laddu, khichdi and kites: Vidisha Srivastava shares Makar Sankranti memories

News

'MasterChef India' judge Garima Arora on challenges of being a female chef

Sports

It would be tough to write Rafa off at any point: John McEnroe

Technology

WhatsApp working on 'Block' shortcut

Technology

Software company CircleCi says hackers stole customers' data

News

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

News

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

News

As 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai' clocks 23 yrs, Hrithik's on-screen bro remembers time together

News

When only nature speaks in snow-marooned Manali villages

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Focused on improving the counterattack, South Africa aim to clinch victory against France

Technology

ChatGPT fools scientists by writing fake research paper abstracts

Sports

3rd ODI: Look at scoring runs on every ball when going out to bat, says Shreyas Iyer

Technology

Plastic recycling: CIPET to teach bodies latest reuse technology

Technology

Apple may release HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.3 beta

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US