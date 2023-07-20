scorecardresearch
Bollywood star, cricket greats combine to launch World Cup campaign

By Agency News Desk

Dubai, July 20 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) have joined forces to unveil a new campaign ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India later this year.

The ‘It Takes One Day’ campaign was launched in Mumbai on Thursday just 77 days out from the first match at this year’s World Cup, with the campaign aiming to connect fans across the world to the ‘Navarasa’ which symbolises the nine emotions fans most commonly experience during a cricket match.

A film featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan – along with renowned cricketers JP Duminy, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, current World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jonty Rhodes and Jemimah Rodrigues – was released in conjunction with the campaign launch and showcases many decorated moments in the history of the Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The campaign displays the journey of raw emotions experienced by both players and fans collectively over One Day, with the film connecting the nine ‘Navarasa’ emotions – anguish, bravery, glory, joy, passion, power, pride, respect and wonder – and explores how it takes one day to experience this rollercoaster.

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice was thrilled to launch the campaign and is eagerly awaiting the commencement of the World Cup in Ahmedabad on October 5.

“This campaign is a true celebration of One Day International cricket and builds a sense of anticipation of what we can expect when the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 returns to India. The emotions, or Navarasa, are felt by fans and players alike during One Day and this campaign brings to life that shared experience,” Allardice said in a statement.

“Cricket and cinema are at the heart of Indian psyche, and we’ve infused the two to create appeal far and wide. The involvement of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan together with an exceptional line-up of cricketers will only help us deepen our connect in this country, while captivating the attention worldwide.”

BCCI secretary Jay Shah echoed Allardice’s sentiments.

“The ODI format holds an unparalleled significance with its ability to deliver thrilling moments, intense battles, and unpredictable outcomes that will truly captivate fans globally. As we embark on this journey, we are proud to see the launch of the Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign and create real excitement for the event across the world,” he said.

“We are fully committed to creating a world-class event that will witness the birth of a new generation of heroes, providing fans with unforgettable experiences and we believe the campaign does this. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India will be a celebration of cricketing excellence, cultural diversity, and the unifying spirit of the game.”

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
