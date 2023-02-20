scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Boost for futsal in India as Dutch legend Vic Hermans joins as consultant

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Having included futsal as a format of the sport to develop, the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) has roped in Dutch futsal legend Vic Hermans as a consultant to help develop the sport in the country.

The sport of futsal is in a nascent stage in India and the AIFF is hoping that Hermans’ suggestions will help the sport become a big draw in the country.

The AIFF has recently organised the second edition of the Hero Futsal Club Championship, which concluded on Sunday and was another grand success, with Minerva Academy lifting the title after a thrilling shootout win over Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Dutch futsal legend Vic Hermans, who is currently in India as a futsal consultant for the Federation, witnessed the nail-biting final in New Delhi. The veteran consultant has led three different national teams to the Futsal World Cup as head coach and holds extensive coaching experience in Asia.

Like most professional futsal players, Hermans’ journey also started with football. Five years later, Hermans got the opportunity to try out futsal. There wasn’t much money in football back then and even less so in futsal, but that didn’t matter to him.

“I felt a direct connection with the game. The money was not important to me,” he said. “After just two months, the Dutch coach called me and asked if I would join the national futsal team. So, I began playing football during the week and futsal on Sundays,” Hermans was quoted as saying in a release on Monday.

In 1989, the Netherlands hosted the first-ever FIFA Futsal World Championship. The Oranje finished runners-up to Brazil, and Hermans was adjudged the MVP of the tournament. The futsal world thus had its poster boy for this new, exciting, and fast-paced sport.

“I was asked to promote futsal around the world, and that’s what I’ve been doing for 33 years now. I’ve visited more than 60 countries. I’ve coached the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Iran, Malta, Indonesia, Thailand and Australia,” said Hermans, who is currently with the Philippines and is providing his expertise to the AIFF in India as well.

After decades of experience in Asia, Hermans believes that the continent’s teams have all the potential to be world-beaters, provided there’s a proper developmental programme. “I joined Iran in 1993 to develop their futsal programme, and we won the AFC Futsal Championship in 2000,” he said.

Iran are the most successful futsal team in Asia, having won 12 continental titles. They are the only Asian side to reach the FIFA Futsal World Cup semifinals, doing so twice in 1992 and 2016. Hermans hopes other Asian countries can follow suit soon and challenge the likes of Brazil and Spain.

Hermans sees a bright future for futsal in the world and India but knows that the professionalisation of the sport will be the most crucial aspect.

On the growing futsal scene in India, Hermans said, “I’ve seen a few matches of the AIFF Futsal Club Championship. The technique is not a problem. Most players know the technique here. We need to work physically. Coaching and tactics are important. A proper league is needed so that we have good games. The coach needs to have a good view of the team’s preparations.”

Hermans had a positive conversation with the AIFF Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran about taking futsal forward in the country.

“I felt very encouraged by his stance regarding futsal. You don’t always feel a connection everywhere in the world, but here I felt it. I could sense it, ‘Yes this is true, this is what they want’. That, for me, is very important,” said Hermans.

–IANS

bsk/ak

Previous article
Women's T20 World Cup: England still searching for 'complete performance', says Amy Jones
Next article
ISL: Odisha FC captain Carlos Delgado extends contract till 2024
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Mighty Australia stand between India and ticket to the final (preview)

Sports

Real Madrid pay injury price for Anfield win

News

Naga Chaitanya launches teaser of Ugram

News

Naga Chaitanya launches teaser of Ugram

News

'Nothing has changed after marriage' for Masaba Gupta

News

Movie-to-museum project for 'Mahabharat' in UP

News

10 yrs of 'Kai Po Che!': Amit Sadh says 'miss you bro' to Sushant Singh Rajput

News

10 yrs of 'Kai Po Che!': Amit Sadh says 'miss you bro' to Sushant Singh Rajput

News

Ritika Singh went 16 days without washing hair for 'InCar'

Sports

Busquets back but no Pedri or Gavi for Barca in Old Trafford

News

Akshay Kumar smashes world record with 184 selfies taken in three minutes!

Health & Lifestyle

Deadly mpox virus identified in people with advanced HIV: Lancet

News

Alia Bhatt lashes out at paparazzi over private pic

News

Sandeep on his 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan' role: Mandeep is focused on revenge

News

Why Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly chose to play a 70-year-old on screen

Sports

ICC Men's Test Rankings: Anderson dethrones Cummins to become No.1 ranked bowler

News

Tiger Shroff reveals the action packed teaser of Ganapath Part 1

News

Priyank Sharma: Breakup has taught me that moving on is for real

News

Mrunal Thakur on 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe': Wanted to own my body, my dancing skill

Sports

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz name Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy as captain

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US