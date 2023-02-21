scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Hayden ready to solve Aussie batters' spin woes in India

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) With the Australian batters failing miserably in the first two Tests of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, former opener Matthew Hayden has offered to help the tourists solve their batting woes in Indi.

Hayden, who was the Pakistan cricket team’s mentor for the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup, is in India as a commentator for official broadcaster Star Sports and has no formal involvement with the touring side.

However, on Tuesday he told the Sydney Morning Herald that he is 100 per cent ready to help the Australian batters who have produced scores of 177, 91 and 262 and 113 in four innings in India so far with Usman Khawa’a being the only Australian batter to score a half-century so far.

“One hundred per cent, at any time of the day or night, it is given that myself – and I’m sure I speak for anyone else that I represent that would have that kind of influence – would 100 per cent be in,” Hayden told The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Any time I have been asked to do anything I’ve always said yes at any time of day,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

Hayden told the newspapers that he would “definitely not” charge Cricket Australia for his time but wanted the governing body to give current players access to the previous generation.

“You can’t alienate them,” Hayden said. “If you want the creme de la creme, the very least you can do is respect them. There should be a system if you’re in the CA role, how do we get the intellectual property in our players? That’s the key.”

Hayden, part of Australia’s golden generation that included players like Steve Waugh, Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne, and Glenn McGrath, boasts of a healthy Test record in India, averaging 51.35 in 11 Tests with two centuries and five fifties.

He was part of the Australian team led by Gilchrist that ended a three-decade-long wait to win the series in India in 2004.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Ram Charan spotted barefoot at the airport knows why
Next article
Director and editor Nitin FCP’s new song ‘Bade Din Se’ is crashing the internet
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

25 mn flu illnesses reported in US this season: CDC estimates

Health & Lifestyle

US reports 130,000 child Covid-19 cases in past 4 weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts

Health & Lifestyle

Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Sports

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Health & Lifestyle

SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Sports

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Sports

Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah

Sports

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin kick off their campaign with comfortable wins at Strandja Memorial Boxing

Health & Lifestyle

Severed wrist successfully restored at B'luru hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Centre mulls to stop funds over branding of wellness centres as Mohalla Clinics to Punjab

Sports

Real Madrid legend Amancio dies aged 83

Sports

Liverpool owner rules out selling Premier League club

Sports

Star-studded show at Senior National Badminton Championship to be held in Pune

Sports

Tilottama Sen wins bronze in women's air rifle

Sports

Wasim's blistering knock guides Indian Sultan to comfortable win

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US