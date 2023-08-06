scorecardresearch
Botafogo winger Segovia on Barcelona radar

By Agency News Desk

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 6 (IANS) Barcelona are considering making a bid to sign highly rated Botafogo winger Matias Segovia, according to media reports in Brazil.

But the Catalan giants face competition for the 20-year-old’s signature from a host of other clubs, including France’s Lyon and Premier League side Crystal Palace, news outlet Lance reported.

It added that Barcelona talent scouts were impressed by the Paraguayan’s technical ability but had misgivings about his slender frame, Xinhua reported.

Segovia has made 15 first-team appearances for Botafogo since joining the club from Club Guarani in April. His contract with the Rio de Janeiro outfit runs until December 31, 2026.

Botafogo currently lead the Brazilian Serie A standings, having won 14 of their 17 matches so far this season.

–IANS

ak/

