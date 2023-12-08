Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Advertisement
WorldSports

Bouchier, Gordon earn call-ups to England women’s Test squad after Lamb withdrew due to back injury

Maia Bouchier and Kirstie Gordon have been called up to the England women’s Test squad for the upcoming one-off match against India after Emma Lamb was withdrawn due to a back injury.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Bouchier, Gordon earn call-ups to England women’s Test squad after Lamb withdrew due to back injury _pic courtesy news agency
Bouchier, Gordon earn call-ups to England women’s Test squad after Lamb withdrew due to back injury _pic courtesy news agency

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Maia Bouchier and Kirstie Gordon have been called up to the England women’s Test squad for the upcoming one-off match against India after Emma Lamb was withdrawn due to a back injury.

Lamb opened the batting for England in their last two Tests against South Africa and Australia, but she will not be playing the Test against India due to a back problem.

Advertisement

A statement from the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Emma has returned home to the UK where she will see a spinal surgeon to determine the next steps.

With Emma’s withdrawal, Maia is in line to make her Test debut for England, though the visitors’ can also look at white-ball opener Danni Wyatt to open with Tammy Beaumont at the top of the order.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, Kirstie, the left-arm spinner, last represented England in the 2019 Ashes Test and recently represented England A side in their 2-1 T20 series victory over India A last week. ECB added that Kirstie is still with the England team in Mumbai.

With a 1-0 lead in the three-game series, England will play back-to-back T20Is against India on Saturday and Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, before having a break of four days to prepare for the four-day Test against India at the DY. Patil Stadium from December 14-17.

- Advertisement -

England Test Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Kirstie Gordon, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Heather Knight (captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danielle Wyatt

–IANS

nr/bsk/

Advertisement
Previous article
Anantjeet Singh Naruka unstoppable as Raiza trumps Ganemat in national selection trials
Next article
Gayle to captain Premium Windies, Sreesanth to lead Premium Indians in American Premier League S2
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement