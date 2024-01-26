Bournemouth breeze into FA Cup fifth round

Bournemouth, Jan 26 (IANS) David Brooks scored one and made two assists as AFC Bournemouth booked their place in the FA Cup fifth-round draw, for only the sixth time in the club’s history, with a victory against Swansea City.

A rampant first-half showing saw the Cherries score five times, including three in eight minutes, as they triumphed 5-0 over Championship outfit Swansea City at Vitality Stadium.

Lloyd Kelly started the ball rolling when he swept home a David Brooks free-kick after seven minutes, the defender’s first goal since October 2021.

Alex Scott, who helped former club Bristol City knock Swansea out of last season’s FA Cup, doubled the Cherries’ lead three minutes later following a Brooks cut-back.

Scott was the architect as the Cherries extended their lead, the playmaker intercepting goalkeeper Andrew Fisher’s pass before rolling it to Luis Sinisterra who made no mistake.

Brooks, who scored against the Swans in the Cherries’ Carabao Cup win in August, made it 4-0 when he finished calmly after being put through by Dom Solanke in the 35th minute.

And leading goalscorer Dominic Solanke joined the party when he was picked out by Sinisterra’s cross on the stroke of half-time, the striker registering his 14th goal of the season.

–IANS

bc/