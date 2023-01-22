scorecardresearch
Bundesliga: Wolfsburg trash runners-up Freiburg

By News Bureau

Berlin, Jan 22 (IANS) Jonas Wind’s first-half brace helped Wolfsburg to secure their fifth straight victory after stunning Freiburg 6-0 in the 16th round.

The Wolves opened scoring at home in the second minute when Yannick Gerhardt’s through ball allowed Patrick Wimmer to slot it past Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken from 13 meters, reports Xinhua news agency.

Twenty-six minutes later, Wimmer’s cross into the box found Wind, who nodded home from close range.

Freiburg showed signs of life moments later but for all that Daniel-Kofi Kyereh missed the target narrowly wide.

Wolfsburg remained in control of the proceedings though and made it three through Wind, who sewed up his brace after tapping home another dangerous cross into the area with 37 minutes gone.

Even after the restart, Freiburg couldn’t put up resistance whereas Wolfsburg made it 4-0 on the scoreboards after Gerhardt benefitted from Felix Nmecha’s good build-up work with 56 minutes played.

The Wolves showed no mercy and weren’t done with the scoring as Ridle Baku and Luca Waldschmidt rounded off the hammering 6-0 victory.

“After the first minutes, we knew how good Wolfsburg is. In the end, we lost 0-6, what can I say? It is best if I don’t say anything, then I won’t say anything wrong,” said Freiburg coach Christian Streich.

“We got off to a very good start. On the second attempt, we scored the second goal. On days like this, things work out that usually don’t work out,” commented Wolfsburg coach Niko Kovac.

Elsewhere, Frankfurt conquered the second spot in the table as late goals from Rafael Santos Borre and Aurelio Buta reaped a 3-0 win over bottom-side Schalke.

Union Berlin came from behind as Danilho Doekhi’s double strike edged Hoffenheim 3-1.

Bochum reaped vital points in the relegation battle after seeing off Hertha Berlin 3-1.

Stuttgart and Mainz shared the spoils following a 1-1 stalemate while Cologne crushed Werder Bremen 7-1.

–IANS

cs

