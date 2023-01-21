scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Can't wait for the Women's T20 World Cup to get started come February 10: Jemimah Rodrigues

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) India’s middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues said her team is eagerly waiting for the start of the Women’s T20 World Cup from February 10 in South Africa, with the showpiece event now just 20 days away from commencement.

“It’s great to be in South Africa already preparing for the Women’s T20 World Cup. You can see and feel the excitement around the country for this event, which is the pinnacle of T20 cricket. We can’t wait for the tournament to get started come February 10,” Jemimah was quoted as saying by ICC.

India, the runners-up in 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, are set to begin their campaign on February 12 against Pakistan in Cape Town. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, is in Group 2 alongside England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland.

The top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage will play in the semi-finals. The final will be held on February 26 at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, which is also the venue for the semi-finals.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, who will be leading the 2016 T20 World Cup winners in the upcoming tournament, feels that pitches in South Africa will give scope to all departments of the game to flourish. “The pitches in South Africa have something for everyone, the spinners get something, the batters get something, and the fast bowlers all get something out of them.”

“I believe all the players are looking forward to playing in South Africa, as a team, we the West Indies love playing there. Personally, I am excited to be playing a World Cup there, having played bilateral cricket before and I’m hoping that the crowds come out and support us.”

New Zealand’s leg-spin all-rounder Amelia Kerr hopes to see huge spectator support for all ten teams in the tournament in South Africa. “I have heard many great things about South Africa, I can’t wait to play in a T20 World Cup in such an amazing country. We are coming off from hosting a World Cup at home and it was incredible to see the support for women’s cricket. We hope the fans will be out in their numbers for this incredible event.”

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will kickstart with South Africa facing Sri Lanka at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Boland Park in Paarl and St George’s Park in Gqeberha are also the venues for various matches in the tournament being held in the African continent for the first time.

“The countdown is on, we are getting closer, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome the world’s best cricketers to South Africa. This is a historic moment for South Africa and the Proteas, I hope all South Africans will turn up and be a part of it,” stated South Africa batter Lara Goodall.

South Africa men’s white-ball captain Temba Bavuma concluded by wishing the women’s team good luck for the showpiece event. “The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is one of the biggest sporting events in South Africa this year.”

“It’s an incredible opportunity for all the players to be a part of history with South Africa hosting its first ever Women’s T20 World Cup.”

“Playing in a World Cup is the pinnacle for any cricketer and I can’t wait to watch the ladies turning it up on the biggest stage.”

–IANS

nr/cs

Previous article
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announces another collaboration with Guneet Monga on b'day
Next article
ILT20: Sharjah Warriors record their first win riding on Tom Kohler-Cadmore's breezy unbeaten century
This May Also Interest You
Sports

I-League: NEROCA FC register 2-1 win over Aizawl FC

Sports

Sports Ministry suspends WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar

News

‘RX 100’ director Ajay Bhupathi collaborates with ‘Kantara’ fame Ajaneesh Loknath

News

Zwigato to be ‘delivered’ in cinemas on March 17th

Sports

Australian Open: Djokovic downs Dimitrov, Andy Murray knocked out in third round

News

Kartik Aaryan: My dream is, my movie should earn Rs 1,000 crore

Sports

New Zealand lose top spot in ODI rankings after eight-wicket loss to India in Raipur

Sports

ILT20: Sharjah Warriors record their first win riding on Tom Kohler-Cadmore's breezy unbeaten century

News

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announces another collaboration with Guneet Monga on b'day

News

Kendall Jenner hosts 818 Tequila Dubai launch party

News

Adaa Khan on being part of Naagin

Sports

Bangladesh give call-up to four U19 players for Women's T20 World Cup squad

Sports

IDCA Tri-Nation ODI for deaf with teams from Bangladesh, Nepal to be held in Kolkata from April 28

Sports

Availability of good equipment made huge difference in Indian shuttlers performance: Pullela Gopichand

Sports

India Open 2023: Kunlavut Vitidsarn upsets Antony Ginting to set up men's singles final against Viktor Axelsen

Sports

2nd ODI: More you work with ball in practice, the more success will come, says Mohammed Shami

Sports

We trust our government, no protest on Sunday; will wait for justice: Bajrang Punia (Ld)

Sports

2nd ODI: Impressive bowlers, classy Rohit power India to series win over NZ in Raipur (ld)

Sports

Dubai Capitals launch official anthem for inaugural ILT20

Sports

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Whatever was asked of the bowlers, they have delivered; says Rohit Sharma

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US