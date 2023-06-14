scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Changchun player Leonardo Lopes thanks Shanghai police for retrieved bag

By Agency News Desk

Shanghai, June 14 (IANS) Changchun Yatai forward Leonardo Lopes said he was grateful to the Shanghai police who helped him get his lost bag back.

The Brazilian player said his bag went missing after he put it at the entrance of a Shanghai restaurant where he took his family to eat dinner on Sunday, reports Xinhua.

“We came to Shanghai for holidays, and somebody took away my bag which carried important documents about me and my family,” he wrote on social media.

“I went to the police for help, and they returned the bag to me after spotting the person through camera footage,” he said.

“I’m very grateful to the Shanghai police for their help and support,” the Brazilian striker added.

The 26-year-old attacker has so far scored ten goals and made four assists for Changchun Yatai this season in the Chinese Super League campaign.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Endefo to invest Rs 200 cr in India, eyes 10% wearable market share
Next article
England will be playing Boland like a 'spinner' in Ashes, says Michael Vaughan
This May Also Interest You
Sports

England will be playing Boland like a 'spinner' in Ashes, says Michael Vaughan

Technology

Endefo to invest Rs 200 cr in India, eyes 10% wearable market share

News

BlackPink’s Jennie show ‘The Idol’ leaves disturbing dialogues and sex scenes

Technology

YouTube lowering eligibility requirements for monetisation programme

Sports

Wrestlers case: Delhi Police to soon submit report in court

Sports

Israeli football high court cancels Beitar Jerusalem suspension from Conference League

Sports

Maccabi Tel Aviv lifts 56th Israel's basketball league title

Technology

I dream 8 bn people on Earth can have an AI tutor, an AI doctor: Satya Nadella

Technology

Settle with Binance over asset freeze, judge urges US SEC

Technology

Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell resigns

Sports

Wu Yibing defeats Nick Kyrgios to notch first win on grass at ATP Stuttgart

Sports

FIFA encourages youth programs with first payment to amateur club

Sports

Bracewell to undergo surgery for ruptured achilles

Sports

Australia's captain Kerr solely focused on home FIFA World Cup glory

Health & Lifestyle

Brain waves may predict cognitive issues in Parkinson's: Indian American-led study

Technology

Subreddits' blackout will pass: Reddit CEO

Technology

OpenAI warned Microsoft to go slow on integrating its AI into Bing: Report

Health & Lifestyle

UP minister orders probe into complaint of pregnant woman's family

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US