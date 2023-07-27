scorecardresearch
Changes in original schedule of ODI World Cup expected in coming days, says Jay Shah

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday that changes in the original schedule of the upcoming Men’s ODI World Cup is expected to be made in next few days, without specifying if it also includes the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash at Ahmedabad.

IANS had reported on Wednesday that the BCCI officials during their meeting with representatives of ODI World Cup hosting state venues in the national capital, will also discuss the change of India-Pakistan match date from October 15, owing to its clash with the first day of Navaratri festival.

With the marquee match of the World Cup clashing with the first day of the Navaratri, the local police have told the BCCI that it would find it difficult to take care of security on the day.

“You can expect to see some changes to the original World Cup schedule which will be cleared in the coming two, three or four days, following some requests for changes from two to three member boards. The changes will be there in the schedule, but not in venues. The ICC and BCCI logistics teams are looking into it,” said Shah in a press conference.

Shah also informed that fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah could play in the T20I series against Ireland in August.

Notably, Bumrah last played competitive cricket in September 2022 during T20Is against Australia, before a recurrence in back injury meant he has been out of action since then.

He has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru since undergoing back surgery in New Zealand in March this year. BCCI had said in a medical update last week that Bumrah was bowling with full intensity in the nets.

“Bumrah is totally fit and he may go to Ireland,” said Shah.

