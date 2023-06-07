scorecardresearch
Charge sheet against Brij Bhushan by June 15, WFI elections by June 30: Anurag Thakur

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday that a “very positive discussion” was held with the protesting wrestlers, adding that a charge sheet pertaining to the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be filed by June 15.

“They (wrestlers) have demanded that the investigation (into the charges against the WFI chief) should be concluded and a charge sheet be filed by June 15. WFI elections will be held by June 30,” Thakur told reporters after a marathon meeting with the protesting wrestlers.

“WFI will have an Internal Complaints Committee headed by a woman. Also, two names of coaches were suggested by the wrestlers who will be part of the ad-hoc committee for technical assistance,” he added.

The Sports Minister said all the decisions were taken unanimously at the meeting, adding that the wrestlers had also demanded the withdrawal of cases against various academies and sportspersons as well as not allowing Singh and his associates to participate in the election process.

“All these issues were agreed by consensus,” Thakur said.

Asked about the wrestlers’ demand for Singh’s arrest, Thakur said the investigation will be completed and a charge sheet will be filed by June 15.

This was the second meeting between the government and the protesting wrestlers in a span of five days. The wrestlers had met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night and apprised him of their demands.

