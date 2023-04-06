Chelsea appoint Frank Lampard as caretaker manager until end of season

London, April 6 (IANS) Chelsea FC on Thursday appointed club legend Frank Lampard as caretaker manager until the end of the season.

Lampard, who was at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night to watch Chelsea’s goalless draw against Liverpool just 48 hours after Graham Potter was sacked, will be in charge for Saturday’s game at Wolves.

The 44-year-old, who is Chelsea’s record goalscorer, was dismissed as head coach in January 2021 following 18 months in the job. He then took charge at Everton, but was sacked in January after less than a year in the role.

Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said former midfielder Lampard will take charge while they continue an “exhaustive process” to find a permanent manager.

‘We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge. Frank is a Premier League Hall of Famer and a legend at this club,” Boehly and Eghbali said in a club statement.

As we continue our thorough and exhaustive process for a permanent head coach, we want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season. We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all of the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line.

We have an important game against Wolves on Saturday and then we will turn our attention to our Champions League quarter-final in Madrid next week. We are all going to give Frank our full backing as we aim to get the best possible outcome from all our remaining games,” it added.

Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League while they are through to the Champions League quarter-finals and face Real Madrid in the first leg on Wednesday.

–IANS

ak/