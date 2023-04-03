scorecardresearch
Chelsea sack Potter as first team coach

By News Bureau

London, April 3 (IANS) Chelsea sacked coach Graham Potter on Sunday night after their 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa, during which the fans at Stamford Bridge sang “you don’t know what you’re doing” at Potter.

The defeat leaves Chelsea 11th in the Premier League, with little chance of qualifying for Europe next season and just 10 days before they play Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, reports Xinhua.

Potter arrived at Chelsea from Brighton on September 8 and signed a five-year contract, but leaves the club after winning just seven of his 22 league games in charge.

Chelsea have confirmed former Brighton defender Bruno Saltar, who moved as a coach to Stamford Bridge with Potter, as their interim replacement.

“We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity, and we are all disappointed in this outcome,” Chelsea said in a communique.

“Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season.”

“We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarterfinal ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high.”

Bruno’s first game in charge will be at home to Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Potter is the second Premier League coach to be sacked on Sunday after Leicester City also ended their four-year relationship with Brendan Rodgers earlier in the day.

–IANS

cs

Milan destroy Napoli in Serie A
Tesla delivers record over 4.2L electric vehicles in Q1 2023
