Chennai pitch will favour Team India, Starc might not be as effective due to lack of swing: Wasim Jaffer

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Ahead of the ODI series decider against Australia, former India opener Wasim Jaffer has claimed that the Chennai pitch will favour India, adding that Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc might not be as effective due to lack of swing at the venue.

Starc was at his best in the second ODI in Vizag, picking up a five-wicket haul, helping the visitors bowl out India for 117 runs in 26 overs.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said: “I think Chennai’s pitch will favour Team India. Mitchell Starc might not be as effective due to lack of swing and sideways movement at the venue. Hence, India’s batters might be comfortable.”

Jaffer also believes that India may stop Mitchell Marsh from scoring high again as the ball might spin a little, which can cause trouble for the Australian all-rounder.

Marsh has been in tremendous form in the series, scoring 81 runs in the first match in Mumbai while remaining unbeaten on 66 in Australia’s 10-wicket win in Vizag.

“The ball might also spin; hence, India have a better chance against Mitchell Marsh, although no boundary seems short when he plays that way. He has delivered the results, so Marsh’s wicket will be crucial. If the ball spins, Marsh can somewhat struggle in Chennai,” Jaffer said.

“I don’t think we will see changes for team India. However, they will have to improve their approach. From the batters’ perspective, it will be better as I don’t think there will be too much sideways movement,” he added.

The three-match series is currently tied 1-1 after India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat in the second match. The Men-in-Blue will be looking to bounce back and seal the series when the two sides lock horns in the deciding game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

–IANS

bc/bsk

3rd ODI: We've narrowed it down to 17-18 players for 2023 ODI World Cup: Dravid
WPL 2023: Tahila McGrath's 58 not out helps UP Warriorz to 138/6
