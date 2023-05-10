scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

China aims at defending Sudirman Cup, says Chinese badminton head

By Agency News Desk

Beijing, May 10 (IANS) Chinese Badminton Association President Zhang Jun recently said that Team China’s only goal in the upcoming Sudirman Cup is to defend their title.

There will be 16 teams competing in the 2023 Sudirman Cup, with China in Group A alongside Denmark, Singapore, and Egypt. Zhang believed the group was a good draw for China, but Chinese players must be prepared for the challenges in the knockout stage.

“The opponents in this group may not be powerful, but we will definitely meet strong teams after advancing, so we have to be prepared for the toughest in every match,” Zhang told Xinhua.

China, the biggest winner in the history of the Sudirman Cup, has topped 12 times in the past 17 editions. The 2023 tournament is being held in Suzhou, and Zhang said that as the host, China will strive for the title.

“Our goal is definitely to defend the title; we are going to strive for the title, there is no doubt about it.”

Zhang stated that the Chinese team is currently under the dual pressure of being the host and defending the title, but the players must have the ability to adjust their mindset.

“When facing the pressure, we must look for the secret of winning, and research our main opponents. In addition, we must be brave enough to fight,” said Zhang.

“Chinese players must forget about their previous wins and losses, adjust their mentality well, and not be conservative because they are the defending champions,” the Chinese Badminton Association chief added.

The Chinese team for the Sudirman Cup has a strong lineup, including Olympic champion Chen Yufei, world champion Shi Yuqi, and competitive pairs Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong and Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan.

According to Zhang, Chinese men’s singles are currently “relatively weak,” but Shi and youngster Li Shifeng are recently in good form, and they both have chances to beat Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen.

However, Zhang had some concerns about women’s doubles. “Our women’s pair has always been number one in the world, but last year at the Uber Cup, they lost points. Their ranking is too high, and I am worried that they are carrying pressure.”

The result of the Sudirman Cup might affect the qualification for the Paris Olympics. Zhang, therefore, introduced the Chinese team’s goals for their preparation for next year’s Olympic Games.

“Avoiding injuries is the priority for us; the second is to increase stability in technique and reduce errors; and the third is to increase fitness,” said Zhang.

“The young players in the Chinese team are all very good but lack experience. So we will give them more opportunities and get them into the race for Olympic qualification,” he added.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Argentina boss Scaloni only wants to see Messi 'happy'
Next article
Real Madrid, Man City draw Champions League thriller in Bernabeu
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Real Madrid, Man City draw Champions League thriller in Bernabeu

Sports

Argentina boss Scaloni only wants to see Messi 'happy'

Health & Lifestyle

Walking through fog with author Anuja Chauhan

Health & Lifestyle

Mexico declares end of Covid-19 health emergency

Sports

IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant 83 helps Mumbai Indians beat RCB, move to third spot in the table(Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Dinesh Karthik was feeling unwell and vomited, says RCB coach Sanjay Bangar

Sports

KL Rahul undergoes successful surgery on right thigh

Sports

IPL 2023: Suryakumar masterclass, Wadhera's 52 not out help Mumbai to six-wicket win over RCB

Sports

IWL: Gokulam Kerala seal quarter-final spot with win 9-0 over Mata Rukmani

Sports

Barcelona reserve keeper Pena agrees three-year contract extension

Sports

BAI Joint secretary Omar Rashid Appointed as Chair of the Technical Officials Committee by Badminton Asia

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Deepak, Nishant enter quarter-finals; Akash, Sachin bow out (ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Maxwell, Faf fifties help RCB to 199/6 against Mumbai Indians

Health & Lifestyle

Don't promote use of electronic cigarettes, I&B Ministry tells media

Sports

Italian Open: Strycova beats Zanevzka in opener, to face Sakkari next

Health & Lifestyle

118-year-old CRI Kasauli has cherished history: Union minister

Sports

Sub-jr Women's Hockey Nationals: Punjab, Andhra, Chandigarh, Telangana win on Day 6

News

'Billionaire Boys Club' star Emma Roberts to lead comedy film 'Hot Mess'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US