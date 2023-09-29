scorecardresearch
China's Olympic weightlifting champion Li quits Asiad due to injury

China's Olympic gold medalist Li Wenwen has withdrawn from the Asian Games weightlifting event due to an elbow injury.

China’s Olympic gold medalist Li Wenwen has withdrawn from the Asian Games weightlifting event due to an elbow injury. Li was withdrawn at the final verification of entries for the competition, which opens on Saturday, reports Xinhua.

Li has previously showed her supremacy in the women’s weightlifting +87kg division, setting three new Olympic records en route to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury during the 2023 IWF World Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia earlier this month when she failed with her first two attempts.

Li’s absence leaves China with 13 weightlifters at the Hangzhou Asiad.

