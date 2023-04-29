scorecardresearch
Chinese Special Olympics footballers to find confidence in World Games campaign

By Agency News Desk

Xi’an, April 29 (IANS) Along with three athletes from Xi’an Physical Education University, five Special Olympics footballers from Xi’an Qizhi School will compete for China at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany, in June.

“We didn’t set any specific goals for the upcoming event. I want my boys to embrace self-confidence in the campaign,” said Chen Fangfang, head coach of the special national team, reports Xinhua.

To compete in the 7-a-side football tournament at the 2023 Special Olympic World Games, the squad from Xi’an Qizhi School geared up after this year’s Spring Festival in February. Through tryouts and discussions, five students with intellectual disabilities who used to compete in football or other sports in the Chinese Special Olympic Games were called up.

These students, with and without intellectual disabilities will compete together in the unified team event in Berlin.

Chen faced several difficulties when she was appointed as the head coach. The athletes with disabilities were not in a good form due to lack of systematic trainings before joining the squad. And the trickier problem was unfamiliarity – the footballers were timid to communicate with the new coach.

Instead of piling up intense workout plans, Chen started with getting to know her players.

“There was a stubborn boy, and I listened to what he said before getting him to follow my instructions. For another rebellious one, I kept motivating him so he could practice the moves over and over again,” Chen told Xinhua.

Under Chen’s guidance, the players developed their abilities and became more outgoing.

“My boys are considerate. They will help fill my water bottle during our training session. They also texted me to ask if I was sick when I was absent from trainings,” Chen added.

In May, Chen’s team will go to Beijing and join the Chinese delegation before kicking off their Special Olympics World Games campaign.

“Our goals are sample. I wish my boys to overcome some tiny healthy problems through our practices, and I want them to love football and get more confident in the upcoming international event,” Chen said.

–IANS

cs

