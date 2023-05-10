scorecardresearch
Connected TV scores high with 88 ad spots per match on IPL's English feed

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) The latest TAM Report has revealed that Connected TV (CTV) advertising spots have been increasing every week during the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to the report, CTV ad spots have demonstrated a consistent growth trend, increasing from 78 spots (average ad spots per match) in week 1 to 94 spots (per match) in week 4, which represents a 20 per cent growth.

JioCinema is streaming IPL for free on connected TV and mobile devices. This data is only for the English feed streaming of the IPL, showcasing high advertiser interest for accessing premium audiences via connected TVs.

Meanwhile, linear TV ad spots in week 1 were 66 ad spots (per match), which became 54 in week 2 (per match). The Week 3 number was 48 ad spots (per match), and week 4 showcased 40 ad spots (per match), as per BARC.

On average, CTV had 88 ad spots per match in first four weeks and linear TV had 52 (average per match) ad spots.

With a consistent increase in CTV ad spots observed throughout the season, the report indicates a clear shift towards CTV as a growing advertising medium.

Digital streaming of IPL on connected TVs and mobile devices is drawing bulk of audiences. As per a recent SCORE report, 73 per cent are watching IPL on digital.

The number of sponsors during IPL’s digital streaming is 25, the highest ever for any sporting tournament.

–IANS

cs

