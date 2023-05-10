scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Court seeks Delhi Police's status report on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) A court here on Wednesday sought from the Delhi Police a status report pertaining to the sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Since April 23, prominent Indian wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, who have achieved Olympic and World Championships recognition, have been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar against WFI chief.

Farmers have also extended their support to wrestlers and had arrived from Haryana and Punjab on Monday to join the wrestlers’ protest.

During the hearing, the judge issued notice to Police on protesting wrestlers’ plea seeking monitoring of the investigation and recording of the statement of the alleged victims before the court.

The court then directed the police to file the report by May 12, also the next date of hearing.

On Tuesday, Delhi Commission for Women also issued summons to Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal for failing to arrest the accused in the matter of sexual harassment with women wrestlers.

The women wrestlers had approached the Supreme Court and two FIRs were registered on April 28, one under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl and another for sexual harassment of other complainants.

–IANS

spr/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Unacceptable breach and violation of privacy': MoS IT warns Big Tech
Next article
Matthew McConaughey to star in 'The Rivals Of Amziah King'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Puresight Systems appoints Pranjit Hazarika as its CEO

Technology

Twitter introduces new features in DMs, will soon launch voice, video chat

Sports

IPL 2023: Competition is very tight; need to keep this momentum rolling, says Jason Behrendorff

News

Mammootty starts shooting for crime drama 'Bazooka'

Health & Lifestyle

Man held for selling fake injections to cancer patients

News

Matthew McConaughey to star in 'The Rivals Of Amziah King'

Technology

'Unacceptable breach and violation of privacy': MoS IT warns Big Tech

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kriti Sanon flaunts 24 karat gold print saree; sits on the floor at Adipurush trailer launch

Sports

I've got to find a way to balance all these different things: Pat Cummins on coping with burnout in 2017

News

Robert De Niro welcomes 7th child months before 80th birthday

News

Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah & Roshan Mathew to headline thriller film 'Ulajh'

Sports

Ireland-Bangladesh first ODI washout gives South Africa direct qualification ticket to World Cup

Sports

Connected TV scores high with 88 ad spots per match on IPL's English feed

Sports

IPL 2023: They need to hold Suryakumar Yadav's bat from behind or hold his legs, such is his form, says Zaheer Khan

Sports

David White to step down as New Zealand Cricket's chief executive officer in August

Sports

How the race for Europe stands in LaLiga Santander: Girona FC on course for an unlikely first-ever European spot!

Technology

New AI model by IBM-NASA to help track Earth's climate change

Technology

India among top 5 countries with highest rate of preterm births: UN

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US