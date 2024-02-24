HomeWorldSports

David Warner ruled out of New Zealand tour, expected to be fit ahead of IPL 2024

David Warner will miss the final T20I against New Zealand in Auckland due to groin soreness but is anticipated to recover in time for the beginning of the IPL next month.

Sydney, Feb 24 (IANS) David Warner will miss the final T20I against New Zealand in Auckland due to groin soreness but is anticipated to recover in time for the beginning of the IPL next month.

He was rested during Friday’s second T20I as part of Australia’s rotation strategy throughout the series.

“The injury will require a brief recovery period in Australia but is not expected to impact his availability for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League starting next month, nor the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA that will be his farewell to international cricket,” a Cricket Australia report read.

