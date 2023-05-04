scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

DCW chief at Jantar Mantar again to meet wrestlers

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday morning again reached Jantar Mantar to meet with the protesting wrestlers, after a scuffle broke out between the wrestlers and Delhi Police personnel last night.

According to Maliwal, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik had told her that they were being tortured and harassed by police officers who were drunk and misbehaving with them.

Maliwal expressed concern for the wrestlers’ safety and questioned why Delhi Police were protecting Brij Bhushan and not arresting him.

Maliwal also posted a video on Twitter claiming that she was not allowed to meet the wrestlers by the police.

However, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said that the DCW Chairperson was stopped at the barricade by an officer and allowed immediately.

“She is presently inside at the protest site. There is no restriction on individual entry to Jantar Mantar,” said the DCP.

Last night, Maliwal was forcefully taken away from the protest site by Delhi Police when she had arrived at Jantar Mantar after the alleged scuffle.

–IANS

ssh/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
3rd ODI: New Zealand blunder their way to series defeat after Imam, Babar fifties lift Pakistan
Next article
2021 US Open champion Raducanu to miss French Open and Wimbledon
This May Also Interest You
Sports

2021 US Open champion Raducanu to miss French Open and Wimbledon

Sports

3rd ODI: New Zealand blunder their way to series defeat after Imam, Babar fifties lift Pakistan

Technology

Video game company Unity Software to lay off 600 employees

Technology

Now Google places Blue verified check marks on email senders

Technology

BluSmart Mobility raises $42 mn to boost its EV operations in India

Sports

La Liga: Atletico Madrid move second in standings; Getafe win but remain in relegation zone

Sports

Premier League: Man City go back to top as Haaland breaks league's goals record

Sports

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders name Johnson Charles as replacement for Litton Das

Health & Lifestyle

UP-Cankids sign MoU for child cancer care

Health & Lifestyle

US FDA approves first respiratory syncytial virus vaccine

Sports

IPL 2023: Playing behind the wicket is Suryakumar's strength, he utilised it very well, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

'Man who ran away from Delhi Cricket…', Gambhir posts cryptic tweet

Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan-Suryakumar show helps Mumbai chase down 215, beat Punjab by six wickets

Sports

'Drunk Delhi Police officers pushed and abused me', alleges Vinesh Phogat

Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan-Suryakumar show helps Mumbai chase down 215, beat Punjab by six wickets (Ld)

Sports

Three-time Olympics medalist, former 100m world champion Tori Bowie dies aged 32

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhoni felicitated by BCCI vice-president for his first match at Ekana Cricket Stadium

Sports

Only Dhoni knows when he'll retire from IPL: Harbhajan Singh

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US