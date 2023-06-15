scorecardresearch
Dethroned World No.1 Alcaraz to defend Argentina Open title

By Agency News Desk

Buenos Aires (Argentina), June 15 (IANS) World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz will defend his Argentina Open crown next year as he embarks on another South American clay-court season, tournament organisers have said.

The 20-year-old became the youngest Argentina Open winner when he beat Briton Cameron Norrie in straight sets in this year’s final at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club.

“Alcaraz is the first confirmed figure for the twenty-fourth edition of the most prestigious tournament in South America, which will be held from February 10 to 18 next year,” sports management group Tennium said in a statement on Wednesday.

Alcaraz announced himself on the world stage in January 2021 when, at 17, he became the youngest participant in the men’s singles at the Australian Open, reports news agency Xinhua.

The Spaniard secured his first grand slam title last September by beating Casper Ruud in the US Open final.

