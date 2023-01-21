scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Diana Baig ruled out of Pakistan's T20Is against Australia, Women's T20 World Cup

By News Bureau

Brisbane, Jan 21 (IANS) Pakistan’s right-arm fast bowler Diana Baig has been ruled out of the upcoming T20Is against Australia and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 due to a fracture in her index finger of the right hand.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in its official statement that Diana suffered the injury in the side’s third and final ODI against Australia at the North Sydney Oval on Saturday when she tried to take a return catch on the penultimate ball of the seventh over of the hosts’ innings.

They added that Diana was taken to the local hospital where X-rays confirmed the fracture and has been advised four weeks’ rest by the PCB medical panel. In her absence, right-handed batter Sadaf Shamas, who was in the reserves, will come into the main squad as her replacement.

After losing the ODI series 3-0, Pakistan will play three T20Is against Australia on January 24, 26 and 29 in Sydney, Hobart and Canberra respectively. The team will then travel to South Africa from Melbourne to feature in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, to be held from February 10-26.

In the marquee event, Pakistan are placed in Group 2 alongside England, India, Ireland and West Indies. Pakistan will play their opening match against arch-rivals India on February 12 at Newlands, Cape Town, before facing Ireland at the same venue on February 15.

Their third encounter in the group will be against West Indies on February 19 at Boland Park, Paarl, while they will feature against England in their fourth match of the group stage on February 21 at the Newlands, Cape Town.

Pakistan Squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Sadaf Shamas, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hassan

Reserves: Ghulam Fatima and Kainat Imtiaz.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Previous article
When Cate Blanchett's husband said her career wouldn't last
Next article
2nd ODI: Indian bowlers' impressive show has New Zealand bundled out for just 108
This May Also Interest You
Sports

2nd ODI: Indian bowlers' impressive show has New Zealand bundled out for just 108

News

When Cate Blanchett's husband said her career wouldn't last

News

Mira Rajput plays 'Deva Deva' on piano in her new home

News

Anubhav Singh Bassi to make film debut with 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Sports

Australian Open: Sabalenka, Bencic win to set up intriguing fourth-round clash (Ld)

Technology

2,300 active & working employees now at Twitter, clarifies Musk

Sports

South Africa's David Miller focuses on diet as he gets ready for IPL 2023

News

Rashmika to join 'The boys' for 'Pushpa: The Rule' shoot next month

Sports

Wrestlers are scared, feel cheated, may re-start protest on Sunday, claim sources

News

Sneha Khanwalkar: Wanted listeners to get transported to pulp movies era with 'Pseudo Saiyaan'

News

Rituparna Sengupta says her new film is a tribute to Bappi Lahiri

Sports

Australian Open: Impressive Zhang beats US qualifier, charges into last 16

Sports

SA20: I idolise Rohit, Surya and learnt a lot from them, says MI Cape Town's Dewald Brevis

News

The Aristocrats to headline Oddball Festival India in Feb

Sports

2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan to play in upcoming LLC Masters in Qatar

Sports

SA20: Pretoria Capitals run riot in Durban to cement top spot

Sports

Adoration in India hasn't spoiled Sachin Tendulkar and that's amazing: Andy Flower

Technology

Google Account switcher gets Material You redesign on web

News

Cameron to Rajamouli: If you ever want to make a movie over here, let's talk

Technology

Apple ordered 4 sizes of OLED displays for iPad Pro, MacBook Pro

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US