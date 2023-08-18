scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'Didn't feel I missed out a lot or was doing something new', says Bumrah on his comeback

By Agency News Desk

Dublin, Aug 18 (IANS) Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who showed glimpses of brilliance in his comeback match against Ireland on Friday, expressed he didn’t feel like he had missed out on much or that he was trying anything entirely new.

Captaining the young Indian side on his much-awaited comeback, Bumrah had a perfect start, picking up wickets in the first over of the innings. He ended with figures of 2/24.

“Felt very good, so many sessions I did at the NCA, didn’t feel I missed out a lot or was doing something new. Credit to the staff, they kept me in good spirits. You are not thinking about yourself, you are thinking about others out there. Not really nervous but very happy,” Bumrah said after the match.

Besides Bumrah, debutant Prasidh Krishna and spinner Ravi Bishnoi also chipped in with 2 wickets each as India restricted Ireland to 139/7. In return, had a solid start, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad looking assured. But Ireland fought back, as Craig Young dismissed Jaiswal and Tilak Varma in back-to-back deliveries.

Then, the rain started pouring at the 6.5 over mark, with India’s score at 47/2, two runs ahead of the DLS par score. With covers firmly in place as it was still raining, the two umpires had a chat with Bumrah and Paul Stirling and decided to call it a match and India sealed a win by two runs (DLS method) and took a 1-0 series lead.

Speaking about the match, Bumrah said: “There was some swing upfront so we wanted to use it. Luckily, we won the toss and it was coming out fine. There was some help due to the weather, so very happy. In every game, you would want more.

At one point, it was looking gloomy for the hosts as they were struggling 59/6 but brilliant knocks from Curtis Campher (39) and Barry McCarthy (51*) propelled them to a competitive score.

“They (Ireland) played well, after a crisis, they played well. credit where it is due. Even when you win, there are areas to improve on. Everybody is very confident; they are very well prepared. I think the IPL also helps. It is always good, wherever we go, they support us, that helps us to keep the spirit high,” he added.

–IANS

bc/cs

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nayesha to unleash whirlwind of emotions against Sachin on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’
This May Also Interest You
News

Nayesha to unleash whirlwind of emotions against Sachin on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

Sports

1st T20I: Bumrah, Prasidh, Bishnoi star as India beat Ireland in rain-hit game

News

Prince Narula Gang to secure victory as his members shine on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

Technology

28% GST impact: Online poker platform Spartan Poker lays off 125 employees

News

‘Jehda Nasha’ rockers Faridkot release new track 'Chaand'

Sports

Wrestler Antim Panghal scripts history with successful title defence in Jordan

Sports

1st T20I: Burmah, Prasidh, Bishnoi shine as India restrict Ireland to 139/7 in series opener

Sports

Rana Pratap bags Jharkhand's first gold medal at 39th Sub-Jr, 49th Jr National Aquatic

News

From painter of cars to artist of words, Gulzar is ageless, timeless

Health & Lifestyle

Govt has special focus on traditional medicine, says Mandaviya

News

Neeraj Pandey is definitely a 'bad habit', says Anupam Kher

Sports

With Harry Kane leading the line, Bayern Munich to Kick off title defence on August 19

News

Nikhil Siddhartha unveils warrior-mode poster for upcoming 'Swayambhu'

Sports

Pro Championship 2023: Golfers Akshay Sharma, Sunhit Bishnoi gain two-shot advantage on moving day

Sports

Virat best at No. 3 and has 5 to 7 years of cricket, says his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Sports

Young guns put up stellar show in chess World Cup, on the prowl for more

Sports

Durand Cup 2023: Chennaiyin beat Delhi FC to finish on top of Group E

Sports

1st T20I: Bumrah returns as India opt to bowl first against Ireland; Rinku, Prasidh to make debut

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US