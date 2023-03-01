scorecardresearch
Diego Simeone breaks long-standing LaLiga record for coaching most matches with single club

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Diego Simeone has broken yet another record, over a decade on from taking charge in the Atletico de Madrid dugout.

According to information received here, following the 1-1 Madrid Derby draw at the Santiago Bernabeu, El Cholo has now coached Atleti in 425 LaLiga Santander matches- an all-time record in the competition’s history for matches coached for a single club – taking him past the previous record-holder Miguel Munoz’s tally of 424.

Since returning to the club, he so famously represented during his playing days as coach in December 2011, he has led Los Rojiblancos to two LaLiga Santander titles (2014, 2021), as well as a Copa del Rey (2013), two UEFA Europa Leagues (2012, 2018) and two UEFA Super Cups (2012, 2018).

Simeone takes over the record from Miguel Munoz, the man who coached Real Madrid between 1960 and 1974 to nine LaLiga Santander titles and two European Cups (1960, 1966) and who held the record for 49 years and sits top of a top 3 also featuring former Atleti legend Luis Aragones.

–IANS

cs

