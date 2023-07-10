scorecardresearch
Dinesh Karthik backs Ashwin to lead India in Asian Games 2023

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik feels that Ravichandran Ashwin should be made captain of India for the Asian Games 2023 if the off-spinner is not part of the ODI setup and BCCI decides to send a ‘B’ team for the event in Hangzhou, China later this year.

Karthik’s comments have come at a time when multiple reports suggested that the BCCI will send both men’s and women’s teams for the Asian Games to be held from September 23 to October 8.

However, the mega Asian event is set to collide with the ODI World Cup as India men’s team will also begin its campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. So, the board is likely to send a second-string team to China.

It was also reported that veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan, who is currently not part of the main team setup, is likely to lead the team in the quadrennial extravaganza. But, the 38-year old Karthik has urged the selector to name Ashwin as the captain.

“Ashwin is arguably one of the greatest players to have ever played in terms of his quality of bowling and the number of wickets he has picked. I genuinely feel that if India are sending a B team, with the main team preparing for the World Cup, they should make him the captain if he is not part of the ODI setup.

I genuinely feel he deserves it and has earned the right of being the captain of the team. I wish they name Ashwin as captain for at least the Asian Games. That will be a feather in his hat,” Karthik said at an event.

Notably, cricket was last staged in the Asian Games in the 2014 edition in Incheon. Indian teams had not taken part in that competition nine years ago.

Agency News Desk
