scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Dubai Capitals launch official anthem for inaugural ILT20

By News Bureau

Dubai, Jan 21 (IANS) Dubai Capitals on Saturday launched their official anthem for the ongoing inaugural edition of the International League T20 (ILT20), here.

The anthem, which reflects the rich culture and the royalty of the city of Dubai, has been written and composed by the award-winning Urban R&B singer and songwriter Sid K.

With Arabic percussions blending in perfectly with the hip hop beats, the Dubai Capitals anthem will leave the fans grooving to its tune and chanting its hook line ‘This is Dubai Capitals’ every time the franchise is in action at the stadium during the ILT20.

“We are absolutely delighted to launch the Dubai Capitals anthem. It was important for us to stamp our identity every time we played a game in the DP World ILT20 and the anthem will certainly allow us to do that. Sid K has produced a very catchy anthem and we hope that the fans love it as much as we do,” the franchise said in a media release.

The Dubai Capitals are currently in the fourth position with two points from three games in the ILT20, which is being played at three venues in UAE.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Whatever was asked of the bowlers, they have delivered; says Rohit Sharma
Next article
2nd ODI: Impressive bowlers, classy Rohit power India to series win over NZ in Raipur (ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

I-League: NEROCA FC register 2-1 win over Aizawl FC

Sports

Sports Ministry suspends WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar

News

‘RX 100’ director Ajay Bhupathi collaborates with ‘Kantara’ fame Ajaneesh Loknath

News

Zwigato to be ‘delivered’ in cinemas on March 17th

Sports

Australian Open: Djokovic downs Dimitrov, Andy Murray knocked out in third round

News

Kartik Aaryan: My dream is, my movie should earn Rs 1,000 crore

Sports

New Zealand lose top spot in ODI rankings after eight-wicket loss to India in Raipur

Sports

ILT20: Sharjah Warriors record their first win riding on Tom Kohler-Cadmore's breezy unbeaten century

Sports

Can't wait for the Women's T20 World Cup to get started come February 10: Jemimah Rodrigues

News

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announces another collaboration with Guneet Monga on b'day

News

Kendall Jenner hosts 818 Tequila Dubai launch party

News

Adaa Khan on being part of Naagin

Sports

Bangladesh give call-up to four U19 players for Women's T20 World Cup squad

Sports

IDCA Tri-Nation ODI for deaf with teams from Bangladesh, Nepal to be held in Kolkata from April 28

Sports

Availability of good equipment made huge difference in Indian shuttlers performance: Pullela Gopichand

Sports

India Open 2023: Kunlavut Vitidsarn upsets Antony Ginting to set up men's singles final against Viktor Axelsen

Sports

2nd ODI: More you work with ball in practice, the more success will come, says Mohammed Shami

Sports

We trust our government, no protest on Sunday; will wait for justice: Bajrang Punia (Ld)

Sports

2nd ODI: Impressive bowlers, classy Rohit power India to series win over NZ in Raipur (ld)

Sports

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Whatever was asked of the bowlers, they have delivered; says Rohit Sharma

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US