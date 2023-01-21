Dubai Capitals launch official anthem for inaugural ILT20

Dubai, Jan 21 (IANS) Dubai Capitals on Saturday launched their official anthem for the ongoing inaugural edition of the International League T20 (ILT20), here.

The anthem, which reflects the rich culture and the royalty of the city of Dubai, has been written and composed by the award-winning Urban R&B singer and songwriter Sid K.

With Arabic percussions blending in perfectly with the hip hop beats, the Dubai Capitals anthem will leave the fans grooving to its tune and chanting its hook line ‘This is Dubai Capitals’ every time the franchise is in action at the stadium during the ILT20.

“We are absolutely delighted to launch the Dubai Capitals anthem. It was important for us to stamp our identity every time we played a game in the DP World ILT20 and the anthem will certainly allow us to do that. Sid K has produced a very catchy anthem and we hope that the fans love it as much as we do,” the franchise said in a media release.

The Dubai Capitals are currently in the fourth position with two points from three games in the ILT20, which is being played at three venues in UAE.

