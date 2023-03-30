scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Durham sign Australia left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann for County Championship season

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Durham have signed Australia’s left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann for their upcoming County Championship season. Kuhnemann’s arrival to Durham comes as a replacement for his countrymate, off-spinner Todd Murphy.

Durham said in an official statement that it had initially engaged with Murphy for the 2023 County Championship season, but he was deemed unavailable for the first block of County Championship matches.

Depending on clearance from Cricket Australia, the club added that they are still hopeful Murphy will join the Club following the Ashes, while adding that Kuhnemann will remain with Durham throughout the 2023 season and will be available for the County Championship.

The 26-year old Kuhnemann made his Test debut against India in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at New Delhi in February this year. In the series, he picked nine wickets in three matches, including a maiden five-wicket haul in Australia’s nine-wicket victory in Indore in March.

“I’m really excited to be joining Durham for the upcoming county season. I look forward to playing with some world class players and contributing to some wins for the club throughout the summer. I can’t wait to get over there and meet everyone,” said Kuhnemann.

Since making his first-class debut in 2021, Kuhnemann has made 12 appearances for Queensland claiming 33 wickets with a best of 5/25 and bagging three five-wicket hauls. He is also part of the Brisbane Heat side in the BBL where he has 27 wickets to his name in the shorter format of the game.

“We are very excited to have secured another exciting young spin talent in Matthew Kuhnemann. Matt impressed in India for Australia and is in a great place with his game, we are really looking forward to him joining us next week and seeing him perform in the County Championship,” said Marcus North, Director of Cricket, Durham.

“We were keen to bring in a spinner that will enable us to further strengthen and balance our Championship side and with the signing of Matt, that now helps us to be effective in all conditions. We are obviously disappointed that Todd Murphy will not be joining in the early part of the season as planned, but we look forward to welcoming him to the Club later in the summer,” he added.

–IANS

nr/ak

Previous article
PM Modi meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'
Next article
India's second largest cricket stadium named as Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium Jaipur
This May Also Interest You
Sports

India's second largest cricket stadium named as Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium Jaipur

News

PM Modi meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram sees rise in new Covid cases

News

Popular OTT action thriller series 'Night Agent' renewed for Season 2

News

Mahhi Vij tests Covid-positive, says being away from kids is 'heartbreaking'

News

Gizele Thakral of 'Bigg Boss 9' appears in Rick Ross music video for 'Bands'

Sports

Indian Women's League groupings announced, tournament to begin on April 25

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Can't wait to see when it's packed', Cameron Green excited to play in Wankhede Stadium

Sports

IPL 2023: Manjrekar expects Gujarat Titans to carry the same kind of confidence they had last season

Sports

The way we are playing at the moment, can win the Ashes comfortably, says England pacer Robinson

News

Khushi Dubey gets injured on the sets on 'Aashiqana 3'

News

Choreographer Geeta Kapur recalls Sonali Bendre as being 'very focused'

Sports

IPL 2023: Hazlewood to miss early stage, Maxwell too uncertain for RCB opener

News

'Maidaan' teaser presents the story of Indian football's 'Golden Era'

News

Rebel Wilson recalls when she was 'dumped' by a woman 'in the public eye'

News

‘PS -2’ trailer shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Nandini promising to finish the Cholas

News

'Farzi' actor Bhuvan Arora is IMDb's new Breakout Star

News

Maidaan teaser: Ajay Devgn plays football coach in a true story

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US