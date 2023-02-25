scorecardresearch
DY Patil T20 Cup: DY Patil Group B, Reliance 1 enter final

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) DY Patil Group B and Reliance 1 entered the final of the 17th DY Patil T20 Cup with hard-fought wins in the semi-final, here on Saturday.

At the University ground, Tata Sports Club batted first and posted 170 for nine in their 20 overs against DY Patil Group B. Samarth Vyas (56) top-scored for Tata, while DY Patil Group B’s Vineet Sinha (4-33) was the best bowler.

In their response, DY Patil Group B chased down the score in 18.5 overs to finish on 171 for six. The star of the chase was Chinmay Sutar (55) and Dinesh Karhtik (34).

At the DY Patil Stadium, Reliance 1 got the better of DY Patil Group A. Batting first DY Patil Group A posted 162 for seven in their 20 overs.

Aman Khan (42) was the top-scorer for DY Patil Group A. In their response Reliance 1 chased down the score in 19.1 overs to finish on 164 for seven. Hrithik Shokeen (46), Vishnu Vinod (39) and Tilak Verma combined well to take Reliance 1 into the grand finale.

Brief scores:

Tata Sports Club 170-9 in 20 overs (Samarth Vyas 56, Darshan Nalkande 26; Vineet Sinha 4-33, Sagar Udeshi 2-30) lost to DY Patil Group B 171-6 in 18.5 overs (Chinmay Sutar 55, Dinesh Karthik 34; Siddharth Raut 3-25)-by four wickets

DY Patil Group A 162-7 in 20 overs (Aman Khan 42, Rahul Tewatia 29; Mohd Arshad Khan 2-32, Raghav Goyal 2-21) lost to Reliance 1 164-7 in 19.1 overs (Hrithik Shokeen 46, Vishnu Vinod 39, Tilak Verma 30; Rahul Tewatia 2-14)-by three wickets

–IANS

cs/ak

