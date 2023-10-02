scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Paulo Dybala inspires Roma’s second win in Serie A

By Agency News Desk
Dybala inspires Roma's second win in Serie A
Dybala inspires Roma's second win in Serie A

Rome, Oct 2 (IANS) Roma secured their second Serie A win of the season, defeating Frosinone 2-0, with Paulo Dybala assisting both Romelu Lukaku and Lorenzo Pellegrini’s goals. The Giallorossi had a challenging start to the new season, having achieved just one victory in their previous six domestic matches and coming off a 4-1 loss to Genoa, reports Xinhua.

Early in the game, Frosinone posed a threat to Roma’s defense when Marvin Cuni narrowly missed, hitting the side-netting from a tight angle. However, Roma took the lead in the 22nd minute. A clever pass from Dybala set up Lukaku, who skillfully evaded the defenders to score.

Later, in the 82nd minute, Roma solidified their win when Pellegrini connected with Dybala’s free-kick, gently guiding the ball into the net at the back post.

In other matches on Sunday, goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny’s series of impressive saves ensured Juventus held Atalanta to a goalless draw.

Elsewhere, Riccardo Orsolini’s hat-trick powered Bologna to a 3-0 triumph over Empoli, while Udinese and Genoa settled for a 2-2 draw.

–IANS

cs

12
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Wolves stun Manchester City, Arsenal cruise while Liverpool angry at VAR
Next article
Asian Games: India win bronze medal in men's & women's 3000m relay team speed skating events
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US