Paulo Dybala inspires Roma’s second win in Serie A

Rome, Oct 2 (IANS) Roma secured their second Serie A win of the season, defeating Frosinone 2-0, with Paulo Dybala assisting both Romelu Lukaku and Lorenzo Pellegrini’s goals. The Giallorossi had a challenging start to the new season, having achieved just one victory in their previous six domestic matches and coming off a 4-1 loss to Genoa, reports Xinhua.

Early in the game, Frosinone posed a threat to Roma’s defense when Marvin Cuni narrowly missed, hitting the side-netting from a tight angle. However, Roma took the lead in the 22nd minute. A clever pass from Dybala set up Lukaku, who skillfully evaded the defenders to score.

Later, in the 82nd minute, Roma solidified their win when Pellegrini connected with Dybala’s free-kick, gently guiding the ball into the net at the back post.

In other matches on Sunday, goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny’s series of impressive saves ensured Juventus held Atalanta to a goalless draw.

Elsewhere, Riccardo Orsolini’s hat-trick powered Bologna to a 3-0 triumph over Empoli, while Udinese and Genoa settled for a 2-2 draw.

