scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ecuador striker Valencia on Internacional radar

By News Bureau

Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Feb 22 (IANS) Internacional have made an offer to sign Ecuador international striker Enner Valencia from Fenerbahce, according to Brazilian media reports.

The 33-year-old is tied to the Turkish side until June 30, meaning he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club under FIFA rules, Xinhua reported.

According to Globo Esporte, Inter are hoping to have Valencia on the club’s books for the second half of the 2023 Brazilian Serie A season, which starts in April.

Valencia has been in superb form for Fenerbahce this season with 23 goals and four assists from 30 appearances across all competitions.

The former West Ham and Everton player scored three goals from as many games for Ecuador at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, taking his overall international tally to 38 from 77 matches.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
If not an actor, Anchal Sahu would be in the medical profession
Next article
Microsoft, Nvidia sign 10-yr deal to bring Xbox PC games to GeForce Now
This May Also Interest You
News

Tiger Shroff reveals the action packed teaser of Ganapath Part 1

News

Priyank Sharma: Breakup has taught me that moving on is for real

News

Mrunal Thakur on 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe': Wanted to own my body, my dancing skill

Sports

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz name Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy as captain

Technology

Vodafone inks new deal with Google on RCS messaging, Pixel devices

Technology

Microsoft, Nvidia sign 10-yr deal to bring Xbox PC games to GeForce Now

News

If not an actor, Anchal Sahu would be in the medical profession

News

Sushmita says privacy is a 'myth' after Alia slams unauthorised images

News

Will Smith makes fun of Oscars slapgate in new video

Sports

Women's Premier League: BCCI awards title sponsorship rights to TATA Group

News

Anushka designs her mehindi for the upcoming wedding in 'Main Hoon Aparajita'

News

For debutante Kaveri Seth, 'Gulmohar' was a masterclass in acting

News

Actor abduction case: Kerala HC allows prime accused to be present in trial court

News

Shriya Saran is elated to work with Chinni Prakash for 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa'

Sports

Ex-Australia skipper Aaron Finch joins Legends League Cricket Masters

News

Acclaimed danseuse, Mohiniyattam exponent Dr. Kanak Rele passes away in Mumbai

Sports

Tributes pour in for Sania Mirza after she draws curtain on her glorious career

Lyrics

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – Show Me The Thumka Song Lyrics starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

News

Alia Bhatt calls out publication for invading privacy

News

Rani Mukerji pours her heart out on legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US