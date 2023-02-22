scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

eISL Season 2 to kick-off on February 28; Final to be held in Delhi

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) The second season of eISL is set to start from February 28 with six fixtures scheduled in the inaugural week of the tournament.

The league phase for the upcoming season will be played online, only the eISL playoffs the format which mirrors the ISL playoffs format will be a LAN event in Delhi scheduled for May 6- 7.

The league will have total of 62 matches (55 league and 7 playoff) with all matches streamed on the ISL, eISL YouTube handles & club’s YouTube handles streaming their respective matches.

This year’s league begins with a marquee clash between title defenders Chennaiyin FC and last season’s runners-up Mumbai City FC in what promises to be an absolute cracker of a game among the two teams. This opening fixture will feature Karman Tikka, facing off against his former team, Mumbai City FC, who haven’t retained any players and are now featuring a fresh lineup of players.

The opening day of the league will also feature Charanjot Singh & Saransh Jain, who have represented India at the FIFA Global Series last year, going head-to-head alongside their teammates Sagnik Banerji and Emaad Ahmed, respectively, as Bengaluru FC will take on NorthEast United FC.

The other opening day fixture will feature East Bengal FC hosting Jamshedpur FC which will see a clash between two retained players Shayantan Mondal & Arvind S respectively. The following day, promises three more entertaining fixtures with FC Goa taking on Kerala Blasters FC, while ATK Mohun Bagan goes head-to-head against Odisha FC. The first week’s fixtures will conclude with Hyderabad FC hosting the title defenders Chennaiyin FC providing avid FIFA enthusiasts with plenty of gaming action to look forward to.

The second week of the new season will see former Hyderabad players Darvesh and Aditya face-off against each other in fresh colours as FC Goa takes on Jamshedpur FC on March 11. This week will also feature Charanjot Singh, one of India’s top-ranked FIFA pros and first-time eISL participant, going head to head against Lokmanyu and Shubham as southern rivals, Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC on March 14.

The fixture between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC on March 22 will also be an interesting tie, as it features two first-time eISL match-ups with both teams finding fresh talent in Nathan Fernandes & Sarvagya Rawat (OFC) and Aditya Chadha & Saksham Rattan (MCFC) from the qualifiers.

The all-important Kolkata Derby on the 28 of March will be yet another entertaining fixture as East Bengal FC’s ISL returnees Akshat Khandelwal and Shayantan Mondal play host to ATK Mohun Bagan’s Afnan and Vignesh.

April’s first-week clash between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC will see Aman Warsi going up against his former team, who qualified to play with Hyderabad FC in Season 2 of the eISL.

The Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC fixture on April 19 promises to be an exciting contest, particularly for fans of ex-Machan Saransh Jain who lifted the coveted eISL trophy with Chennaiyin FC last season. Saransh moved to NorthEast United FC this season and will face his former team with an opportunity to showcase his talent on a new stage, to his new fans this year.

The eISL Season 2 league stage campaign will come to a close on April 26 with three exciting fixtures scheduled on that day. Mumbai City FC will face off against Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa will take on NorthEast United FC, and the last and final fixture will be between East Bengal FC and Bengaluru FC.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Ben Stokes hints at leaving IPL 2023 early to prepare well for Ireland Test, Ashes
Next article
'DNA World Tour': Backstreet Boys to perform in India in May
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

Sports

Former NBA player Allen suspended after positive for banned substances

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's fielding was the point of difference, says Ash Gardner

Sports

Spain's Sergio Ramos announces international retirement after 180 appearances

News

Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for giving ‘Sonu’ a place in their hearts

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa records first cholera death

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Jemimah efforts in vain as Australia reach final with a five-run win (ld)

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru end FC Goa's season with defeat; Odisha FC qualify for playoffs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US