England bundled out on lowest-ever ODI total at M Chinnaswamy

Bengaluru, Oct 26 (IANS) England were bundled out at the lowest-ever total 156 at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, playing against Sri Lanka, here on Thursday.

The previous lowest total at this ground was held by India when they got all out at 168 chasing a total of 293 against Pakistan in 1999.

Batting first on a tricky wicket, Dawid Malan (30 off 31) played a few glorious strokes and got good support from his partner Jonny Bairstow (28 off 25).

Angelo Mathews coming into the team as a replacement for injured Matheesha Pathirana, came into the XI and to the bowling crease after a long time and made an impact straightaway, removing the good-looking Malan in the 7th over after the openers added 45 runs.

England lost wickets at regular intervals, got no support from any of their star batters and completely lost their way. Ben Stokes was the highest scorer for England getting out on 43 off 73 balls, adding 37 runs for the 6th wicket alongside Moeen Ali.

For Sri Lanka, Lahiru Kumara scalped three wickets and Kasun Rajitha and Angelo Mathews chipped in with two wickets each.

–IANS

hs/cs