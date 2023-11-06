scorecardresearch
Espanyol sack coach Luis Garcia

Espanyol has sacked coach Luis Garcia in the wake of the Friday's 2-2 draw at home to Eibar.

Madrid, Nov 6 (IANS) Espanyol has sacked coach Luis Garcia in the wake of the Friday’s 2-2 draw at home to Eibar.

The result leaves the Barcelona-based outfit fifth in the Spanish second tier league LiLiga Hypermoton with 24 points from 14 games, three behind second placed Sporting Gijon, Xinhua reports.

In a statement to explain the decision, the club owned by the Chinese ‘Rastar Group’ with Chen Yansheng as President, explained that “the results in recent matches, have led us club to take the decision with the only and clear objective to achieve promotion.”

Former player, Luis Garcia joined Espanyol in April 2023, with Espanyol bottom of the first division and was unable to save them from relegation. Former Tenerife coach Ivan Ramis is the favorite to be named as his replacement.

