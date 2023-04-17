scorecardresearch
Esports: India beat Pakistan in Dota 2 tournament

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Esports Exclusive took India vs Pakistan rivalry digital, the sporting company is organised Dota 2 tournament between the two countries. India won the tournament 3-2.

The tightly fought tournament was a see-saw battle with Pakistan taking the first round with a score of 45-37 and India making a good comeback in the second round to win 39-31. In the third round, Pakistan again outscored India 69-40 and India took the next two rounds 40-22 and 46-45.

Dota 2 was also part of the Commonwealth Games and players like Moin Ejaz, Abhishek Yadav, Vishal Vernekar who won the bronze medal at the commonwealth games will be lining up again to play for team India. Apart from them, there were other top Indian gamers also who will represent India. The tournament will also see top gamers from Pakistan.

Talking about the same, Bharat Singh, president of Esports Exclusive said, “The tournament was exciting and both the teams played really well. India esports is still developing, there are not enough platforms to play at international levels. We as a company want to fulfill those gaps and give more opportunities to players to compete at the international level. At present, we are starting with 2 countries India and Pakistan, soon we will spread to other Asian countries also.”

Agency News Desk
Entertainment Today

