scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

‘Every game is an opportunity to prepare…’: Babar Azam

By Agency News Desk

Pallekele, Aug 9 (IANS) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam reflected on his time at the Lanka Premier League (LPL) and how it will be a launchpad for the upcoming international tournaments.

“This is a very good league; cricket has been very competitive. There is a very good mix of talented young and senior players. After the Lanka Premier League, we have a bilateral series against Afghanistan, followed by the Asia Cup and the World Cup. I am taking it series by series, and every game is an opportunity to prepare. For now, my full focus is on the league,” he said.

The Colombo Strikers’ star batter also expressed his views on becoming the green cap holder and said, “I love to take on a challenge, and if the team needs me, I will give my 100 per cent on the field. This is my mindset; no matter where I am playing, I always try to give my 100 per cent and enjoy my cricket.”

–IANS

cs

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google adds translation feature to Gmail mobile app
Next article
Italy's Furlani wins long jump gold at European Athletics U20 Championships
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Italy's Furlani wins long jump gold at European Athletics U20 Championships

Technology

Google adds translation feature to Gmail mobile app

Sports

Boult, Jamieson return for England ODI series

Technology

X introduces Sensitivity Settings, Enhanced Blocklist for advertisers

News

Rapper Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 yrs in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Technology

Chandrayaan 3: Vikram can make soft-landing on Moon’s surface even with engine failure, says ISRO chief

News

Offices across South India declare holiday on Aug 10, release date of Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer'

Sports

IND vs WI: Suryakumar, Tilak help India beat WI by 7 wickets to keep series alive

Sports

Women's World Cup: First-half blitz sends France to quarters as they beat Morocco 4-0

Sports

‘Not an easy place to tour for reasons like this’, says Ashwin as ground staff fails to draw a 30-yard circle in 3rd T20I

News

Noted Malayalam director Siddique dies of heart attack at 68

Sports

Manoj Tiwary makes a U-turn, comes out of retirement for one more season

News

Asha Bhosle to perform in Dubai on her 90th birthday on Sept 8

Sports

AIFF President Kalyan Choubey hails India's participation in Merdeka after 22 years

Sports

IND vs WI: Rovman Powell's quickfire unbeaten 40 lifts West Indies to 159/5

News

'Jai Jai Radha Raman Hari Bol' is about love between mother & child

News

Faria Abdullah went 500 feet deep inside real mine to shoot ‘The Jengaburu Curse’ scenes

Sports

With quality players coming, India need to figure out which way they want to go in T20Is: Robin Uthappa

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US