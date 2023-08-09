‘Every game is an opportunity to prepare…’: Babar Azam

Pallekele, Aug 9 (IANS) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam reflected on his time at the Lanka Premier League (LPL) and how it will be a launchpad for the upcoming international tournaments.

“This is a very good league; cricket has been very competitive. There is a very good mix of talented young and senior players. After the Lanka Premier League, we have a bilateral series against Afghanistan, followed by the Asia Cup and the World Cup. I am taking it series by series, and every game is an opportunity to prepare. For now, my full focus is on the league,” he said.

The Colombo Strikers’ star batter also expressed his views on becoming the green cap holder and said, “I love to take on a challenge, and if the team needs me, I will give my 100 per cent on the field. This is my mindset; no matter where I am playing, I always try to give my 100 per cent and enjoy my cricket.”

–IANS

cs