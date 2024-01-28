FA Cup: Maidstone write headlines, Newcastle, Brighton, Luton also through

London, Jan 28 (IANS) Maidstone United from the National League South (sixth tier of the English football) pulled off one of the all-time FA Cup shocks when they won 2-1 away to Championship promotion chasers Ipswich Town.

Ipswich sit almost 100 places above Maidstone in the football pyramid and had over 25 shots in the game, of which 13 were on target, while Maidstone had just two efforts but both of them ended up in the net to gift them a berth in the last-16, reports Xinhua.

In the games between top-flight sides in the Cup on Saturday, Brighton showed their superiority to bottom of the table Sheffield United with a 5-2 win.

Sheffield twice came back from behind against Brighton, but in the end had no response to a team led by Joao Pedro’s hat-trick (two from the penalty spot).

Cauley Woodrow scored a 96th minute winner to give Luton Town a 2-1 win away to Everton in a game between the two sides battling against relegation.

Vitalii Mykolenko’s own goal in the 39th minute put Luton ahead, but it looked as if Jack Harrison’s 54th minute equalizer was going to lead to extra-time until Woodrow’s late goal.

Newcastle United kept their season alive after a solid defensive display gave them a 2-0 win away to Fulham. The home side had more shots, but most of them went wide. Sean Longstaff’s 39th minute strike put them ahead and Dan Burn’s header just after the hour sealed the win.

Championship sides, Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle, will need a replay after a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Championship leaders Leicester City advanced after second half goals from Jamie Vardy, Yunus Akgun and Dennis Praet gave them a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Birmingham City.

On Friday night, Nathan Ake’s late winner helped Manchester City beat Tottenham 1-0, while Aston Villa and Chelsea will need a replay after a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge, and Nottingham Forest drew 0-0 away to Championship side Bristol City.

–IANS

cs/