FC Barcelona loan Mexican international Araujo to Las Palmas

Madrid, Aug 2 (IANS) FC Barcelona have loaned Mexican international right back Julian Araujo to recently promoted Las Palmas until the end of June 2024.

The defender, who was born in California in August 2001, and has played 10 times for Mexico, signed for FC Barcelona from Los Angeles Galaxy at the end of January, although controversy over when the paperwork was completed meant the move wasn’t ratified until the middle of February, reports Xinhua.

However, he wasn’t written into Barcelona’s squad for the second half of last season, and didn’t make his debut for the club until June 6 in Barca’s friendly game against Vissel Kobe in Japan and hasn’t taken part in the club’s current tour of North America.

–IANS

