Federer is the player who has impressed me the most, says Rafael Nadal

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) In a candid revelation, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal opened up about the profound impact Roger Federer has had on his illustrious career, stating that watching the Swiss legend play has been more influential than his encounters with Novak Djokovic.

Nadal, who has faced Federer 40 times in their careers, with 24 of those clashes occurring in finals, expressed his admiration for the Swiss maestro. The Spanish tennis icon holds a commendable record against Federer, winning 24 of their battles while succumbing in 16. The last time they squared off in men’s singles was in the 2019 Wimbledon semi-final, where Federer emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter.

The 37-year-old Nadal also shared the court with Federer in the latter’s last competitive match in 2022 during the Laver Cup, partnering with the Swiss legend.

Speaking on his admiration for Federer, Nadal stated, “Since I have memory, he is the player who has impressed me the most, the one who has entertained me the most, the one who has moved me the most. Watching Federer play has moved me more than Djokovic, and in the end, tennis is about emotion; it’s the emotion that draws you to it,”as quoted by El Pais.

Currently participating in the Brisbane International, Nadal is gearing up for his first-round match against former US Open champion Dominic Thiem on January 2. Despite facing a loss in the men’s doubles on December 31 while partnering with Marc Lopez against the Australian pair of Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson, Nadal remains focused on his singles campaign.

The Spanish maestro is eyeing a triumphant return to the Grand Slam stage later this year, as he prepares to compete in the Australian Open, scheduled to commence on January 14 at the iconic Rod Laver Arena.

