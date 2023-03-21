scorecardresearch
FIFA appeal CAS decision on Yves Jean-Bart's ban

By News Bureau

Geneva, March 21 (IANS) Football’s global governing body FIFA has announced that it has filed an appeal before the Swiss Federal Tribunal against the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to overturn the ban on Yves Jean-Bart, the former president of Haitian Football Federation.

“After having carefully analyzed the CAS award, FIFA is concerned that this award contains a number of very serious procedural and substantive flaws, including the CAS Panel’s failure to evaluate key pieces of evidence that were offered by FIFA,” read a FIFA statement.

The Adjudicatory Chamber of FIFA’s Ethics Committee banned the 75-year-old Haitian official from football-related activities in November 2020 for alleged harassment and sexual abuse against female footballers, reports Xinhua.

However, on February 14, 2023, the CAS annulled the lifetime ban on Jean-Bart for lack of evidence.

“FIFA remains strongly committed to protecting victims of sexual abuse and misconduct in football and will continue to apply ‘zero tolerance’ to any such acts perpetrated by persons falling under its jurisdiction,” FIFA announced.

–IANS

cs

