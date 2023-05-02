scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FIFA official says female referees key to the development of Women's football

By Agency News Desk

Geneva (Switzerland), May 2 (IANS) Kari Seitz, Head of Refereeing (Women) of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) said on Monday that female referees are more and more capable of world-level matches and are the key to the development of women’s football.

Speaking at the ‘Making Trade Score for Women’ meeting held at the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarter in Geneva, Seitz said he believes 33 referees, 55 assistant referees and 19 video match officials will help deliver a great Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer, reports Xinhua.

“We will have referees at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from Mali, from Togo, from Kyrgyzstan, from Palestine, who have been selected based on their qualities. While their teams have not qualified, their referees have, and so offering even more opportunities for women in football,” Seitz was quoted as saying in a FIFA statement.

The former American referee officiated at four FIFA Women’s World Cups between 1999 and 2011. At the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Stephanie Frappart, Karen Diaz and Neuza Back became the first female match officials to take charge of a game at the FIFA World Cup finals.

Six female match officials will appear at the Australia & New Zealand World Cup.

“This is a big statement and a big change in what’s possible for women in football. That change is very positive. We’ve had so many firsts in just the last few years,” Seitz said.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Madrid Open: Sabalenka survives scare from Sherif to reach semis
Next article
Regional Equestrian League: Jahnvi, Niharika, Inaara qualify for the Nationals
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Regional Equestrian League: Jahnvi, Niharika, Inaara qualify for the Nationals

Sports

Madrid Open: Sabalenka survives scare from Sherif to reach semis

Technology

Chegg's stock tanks after ChatGPT warning, new threat for edtech firms

Technology

Long Covid may change brain activity, raise depression, anxiety risks: Study

Technology

New ChatGPT, Bard like AI tool to turn peoples' thoughts into text

Technology

Apple, Google launch initiative to curb unwanted tracking

Health & Lifestyle

AstraZeneca India to set up 5 centres of excellence to boost asthma care

News

53 years after arriving, Aerosmith to bid goodbye to touring with 40-date tour

News

Telugu star Varun Tej gears up for action-packed 'Gaandeevadhari Arjuna'

Sports

Club Playoffs: Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan battle for AFC Cup preliminary round slot (preview)

Sports

IWL 2023: Mumbai Knights and Misaka United play out a goalless draw

Sports

England announce revised dates and venues for women's series against Sri Lanka

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat first against Gujarat Titans; Marsh misses out

News

Isha Talwar says her father always looks at content through 'director's lens'

Technology

Microsoft launches Teams Payments app for small businesses

Sports

Leeds United axe director of football Victor Orta, set to sack manager Javi Gracia too

Technology

Doctors treat 2-month-old boy with rare yeast infection

News

Harvey Weinstein hires Bill Cosby's attorney to get conviction overturned

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US