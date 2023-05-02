FIFA official says female referees key to the development of Women's football

Geneva (Switzerland), May 2 (IANS) Kari Seitz, Head of Refereeing (Women) of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) said on Monday that female referees are more and more capable of world-level matches and are the key to the development of women’s football.

Speaking at the ‘Making Trade Score for Women’ meeting held at the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarter in Geneva, Seitz said he believes 33 referees, 55 assistant referees and 19 video match officials will help deliver a great Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer, reports Xinhua.

“We will have referees at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from Mali, from Togo, from Kyrgyzstan, from Palestine, who have been selected based on their qualities. While their teams have not qualified, their referees have, and so offering even more opportunities for women in football,” Seitz was quoted as saying in a FIFA statement.

The former American referee officiated at four FIFA Women’s World Cups between 1999 and 2011. At the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Stephanie Frappart, Karen Diaz and Neuza Back became the first female match officials to take charge of a game at the FIFA World Cup finals.

Six female match officials will appear at the Australia & New Zealand World Cup.

“This is a big statement and a big change in what’s possible for women in football. That change is very positive. We’ve had so many firsts in just the last few years,” Seitz said.

