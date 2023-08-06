scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands down South Africa to reach quarters

By Agency News Desk

Sydney, Aug 6 (IANS) Ninth-ranked Netherlands reached the quarterfinals after defeating underdogs South Africa 2-0 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, here on Sunday.

The Netherlands, who were runners-up in 2019, scored in each half in front of a 40,000 crowd at the Sydney Football Stadium.

Jill Roord headed into the net early and Lineth Beerensteyn scored in the 68th minute after South Africa goalkeeper Kaylin Swart made a calamitous error, a Xinhua report said.

The Netherlands will next play sixth-ranked Spain, who thrashed Switzerland 5-1 on Saturday to reach their first quarterfinal. They will be without Danielle van de Donk, who picked up her second yellow card of the tournament and will be suspended under the tournament’s accumulation rules.

South Africa, ranked 45 places lower than Netherlands, entered as major underdogs but had ousted Italy 3-2 to win their first-ever World Cup game.

The fast-starting Netherlands, wearing their trademark orange kit, drew first blood when Roord headed home from close range in the ninth minute.

It was the Manchester City midfielder’s fourth goal of the tournament and the sixth time the Netherlands had scored within the first 20 minutes.

In their first-ever knockout match, South Africa appeared to be overawed and struggled to gain possession.Their woes compounded when forward Jermaine Seoposenwe suffered an injury although she continued playing for 10 minutes until finally being substituted.

But South Africa impressively hit back with talismanic stand-in captain Thembi Kgatlana menacing up front with four shots on target. But her attempts at an equalizer were continually denied by Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, who produced several outstanding saves.

South Africa were again rocked by injury when Bambanani Mbane was stretchered off the field just before half-time.

The Netherlands thought they had grabbed a stranglehold shortly after the interval when Lieke Martens scored from close range, but it was ruled offside on VAR review.

It wasn’t long until they sealed the victory when Swart fumbled Beerensteyn’s shot and she slammed the field in frustration after watching the ball tumble into the net.

–IANS

ak/

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bill Cosby faces lawsuit from singer alleging sexual assault
Next article
Katy Perry reveals motherhood delayed her new music
This May Also Interest You
Technology

OpenAI to roll out 'huge set' of ChatGPT updates next week

Sports

IND vs WI: 'Team combination is our top priority’, says Yuzvendra Chahal on not getting regular chances

News

BTS star Jung Kook surprises fans as he hums 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kajol shares glimpse from her b'day: This day was filled with blessings and all the good things

Technology

Musk vs Zuckerburg cage fight to be live-streamed on X

Technology

Google rolling out linkable headlines feature in Docs

News

Katy Perry reveals motherhood delayed her new music

News

Bill Cosby faces lawsuit from singer alleging sexual assault

News

Nushrratt on working with Tsahi, Amir in 'Akelli': 'Bahut maza aaya'

News

Tara Sutaria invited by Bhutan Royalty to attend annual international literary festival

News

Anupam Kher misses late Satish Kaushik 'little extra' on Friendship Day

Sports

Inter Milan make bid for Brazilian goalkeeper Bento Krepski

News

Jamie Foxx apologises for anti-semitic post

Feature

Wise to go back to old formula: Romance and drama

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out admin review feature for group chats on Android beta

Technology

Samsung keeps top spot in Q1 memory chip market despite downturn

News

Bipasha Basu reveals Devi was born with two holes in heart, tears up detailing about her surgery

Sports

IND vs WI: Ishan's T20I form worries me; want Yashasvi to replace him, says Wasim Jaffer

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US