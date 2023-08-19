scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden brush aside Australia to claim third place

By Agency News Desk

Brisbane (Australia), Aug 19 (IANS) Star forward Fridolina Rolfo continued to torment Australia as she scored one and set up the other as Sweden secured third place with a well-deserved 2-0 win over Australia here on Saturday.

Rolfo scored in the 30th minute via a penalty and then set up the goal by Kosovare Asllani as Sweden won the third-place play-off.

Rolfo scored twice in the group stage of the 2020 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament and once again in that competition’s semifinal. She was the thorn in the flesh for Australia once again on Saturday.

The victory, sealed by Asllani’s superb second-half strike, maintains the Scandinavians’ remarkable 100 per cent record in four FIFA Women’s World Cup bronze-medal playoffs and earns them a fifth podium finish -– second only to the USA (8).

It also provides a sad end to a memorable campaign for the Matildas, who had been hoping to enhance their best-ever performance at the global finals and finish on a high in Brisbane.

The tone of the match, though, was set inside the opening minute when Sweden carved through the leaden-footed Australia defence to set up Stina Blackstenius for a right-foot shot that forced an excellent save from Mackenzie Arnold.

It was the first of many opportunities for a team that looked fresher and faster throughout, and it was no surprise when the Swedes moved in front on the half-hour mark.

Clare Hunt clipped the heels of StinaBlackstenius inside the box — it was identified following a VAR review — earned Sweden a penalty and, despite Australia’s best efforts at gamesmanship, Rolfo dispatched a textbook left-foot penalty low and hard into the right-hand corner.

The Matildas did have their moments, and Zecira Musovic was twice called upon to keep out powerful efforts from Hayley Raso and, later, Sam Kerr.

Sweden, though, remained the game’s most potent attacking force, and they made sure of another Women’s World Cup bronze on 62 minutes when Rolfo teed up Asllani for a wonderful first-time shot that flashed low beyond the helpless Arnold.

–IANS

bsk

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Question mark hangs over India’s future crop of chess players
Next article
Debutants Rajveer Deol, Paloma's love story 'Dono' set for Oct 5 release
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Archery World Cup: Grand double for India, bag men's and women's team compound gold medals

Health & Lifestyle

New rapid blood test to detect 18 infectious, inflammatory diseases in kids

News

Madras HC to hear PIL seeking revoking UA certificate issued to Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer'

News

Mohit Malik on 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si' launch: 'The jitters never change'

Sports

To get ourselves so close to winning after our position 10 overs in is a credit to our spirit: Barry McCarthy

Technology

ChatGPT is politically biased, finds study

News

Debutants Rajveer Deol, Paloma's love story 'Dono' set for Oct 5 release

Sports

Question mark hangs over India’s future crop of chess players

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shraddha Kapoor's weekend playlist includes 'Ya Ali'; calls it 'magic'

News

Shilpa Shetty drops quirky dance video, says 'This Barbie is South Indian'

News

Sudhanshu Pandey will celebrate his birthday by performing 'Maha Rudrabhishek'

News

When actor Vipin Sharma felt the loneliest

Technology

Study shows prostate cancer drug may help fight Covid-19, variants

News

Did Katrina Kaif finish entire ‘Made in Heaven 2′ in 1 go!?

News

Nikki Sharma on Teej: 'I pray for a partner as wonderful as Lord Shiva'

News

Seth Rogen talks about being a huge ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ fan since childhood

News

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan present a ‘drunken act’ on KBC 15

Health & Lifestyle

Novo Nordisk richer than home nation Denmark, thanks to US obsession with weight-loss drugs

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US