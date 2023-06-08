scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Flame for Berlin 2023 Special Olympics World Games lit in Athens

By Agency News Desk

Athens (Greece), June 8 (IANS) The Flame of Hope, which will be burning for the Berlin 2023 Special Olympics World Games, was lit and the torch handed over to German organisers of the Games which will be held from June 17-25.

The ritual ceremony was held here on Wednesday with the participation of Special Olympics athletes in the tradition of lighting the flame for the Olympic Games.

The event was hosted at Zappeion exhibition hall, near the stadium which hosted the first modern Olympics in 1896.

The flame was ignited out of a concave mirror using the sun’s rays. A Greek girl playing the role of an ancient Greek High Priestess lit the torch, and handed it over to the German organizers of the Games, which is to be held from June 17-25, reports Xinhua.

A torch relay will be held in Germany until the opening ceremony. More than 7,000 athletes from over 190 countries and regions will compete in 26 summer sports, according to a press release from Special Olympics Hellas which organized Wednesday’s event.

“Our goal is to get as many people with disabilities out of their homes as possible, offering them and their families a new life with colours, joy and optimism,” said Dionisis Kodelas, president of Special Olympics Hellas while addressing the event.

Founded in 1968, the Special Olympics is a global inclusion movement which changes the lives of people with intellectual disabilities all over the world, the speakers said.

The Special Olympics World Games is the world’s largest inclusive sports event, aiming to achieve greater recognition and social participation of people with intellectual disabilities in society, they explained.

“Our athletes need to be seen and heard around the world and this is exactly what the Flame of Hope represents,” said Sven Albrecht, CEO of Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.

“A world of inclusion is our destiny. The Special Olympics athletes invite all of us to ignite the flame in our minds, in our actions, in our thoughts,” David Evangelista, regional president and managing director, Europe Eurasia Special Olympics, added.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WTC Final: Mhambrey defends decision to leave out spinner Ashwin for an extra seamer
Next article
Deal not 100 percent, Lionel Messi says he will join MLS side Inter Miami
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Deal not 100 percent, Lionel Messi says he will join MLS side Inter Miami

Sports

WTC Final: Mhambrey defends decision to leave out spinner Ashwin for an extra seamer

Technology

Amazon may launch ad-supported tier of Prime Video

Technology

Video game retailer GameStop fires CEO without cause

Sports

WTC Final: Mhambrey confident India can come back despite conceding 327/3 on Day 1

Technology

Google improves Bard's logic & reasoning skills

Technology

Instagram algorithms promoting pedophiles, Musk says 'extremely concerning'

Technology

UK to host first global summit on AI

Sports

French Open: Zverev passes Etcheverry test to reach semi-finals

Sports

Global Chess League: Carlsen, Liren, Anand draw franchise's attention in draft

Sports

Anurag Thakur to review India's preparedness for Asian Games during MOC meeting

Sports

WTC Final, Day 1: Head's 146 not out, Smith's unbeaten 95 flatten India on a dominating day for Australia (ld)

Sports

Pullela Gopichand joins Indian Padel Federation as an advisor

Sports

WTC Final, Day 1: Head's 146 not out, Smith's unbeaten 95 put Australia in driver's seat against India

Sports

IOC Executive Board recommends withdrawal of International Boxing Association's recognition

Sports

Jr shooting World Cup: India wins silver in men's Rapid Fire Pistol team event

Health & Lifestyle

JKAACL organises 'Meet the Author' event with poet Pritpal Betab

Sports

Real Madrid signs Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for over 100 million euros

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US