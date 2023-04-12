scorecardresearch
Flamengo sack manager Vitor Pereira

By Agency News Desk

Rio De Janerio, April 12 (IANS) Flamengo have parted ways with Portuguese manager Vitor Pereira after a poor run of results, the Brazilian club said.

The announcement came two days after a 4-1 loss to local rivals Fluminense in the second leg of the Rio de Janeiro state championship final, a result that condemned Flamengo to a 4-3 defeat on aggregate, reports Xinhua.

“(We) inform that the coach Vitor Pereira and his staff are no longer in charge of the professional squad. The board thanks (Pereira) and wishes him luck in the future,” read a statement on Flamengo’s social media accounts.

Pereira, 54, led Flamengo to 12 wins, two draws and seven losses after taking charge of the club in January.

Fenerbahce’s Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus and Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli, who was sacked by Sevilla last month, are the frontrunners to replace Pereira, according to local media reports.

Flamengo will begin their Brazilian Serie A campaign with a home clash against Coritiba on Sunday.

–IANS

cs

