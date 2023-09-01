scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Football: Barca's Ansu Fati on verge of loan move to Brighton

By Agency News Desk

Barcelona, Aug 31 (IANS) FC Barcelona’s Spain international forward Ansu Fati appears to be on the verge of a loan move to Premier League outfit Brighton for the 2023-24 season.

The 20-year-old missed Barca’s Thursday training session, with the Spanish press reporting that he had travelled to Brighton to undergo his medical with the club that finished sixth in the Premier League last season to qualify for the Europa League.

Sevilla had been interested in signing Fati, but Brighton was willing to pay around 80 per cent of the five million euro salary he currently earns at Barca — something that the side from the south of Spain was unable to do, reports Xinhua.

Fati has struggled to recover the level he showed when he broke into the Barcelona first team as a 16-year-old in 2019, after suffering a serious knee injury in November 2020 which he needed four operations to fully recover from.

Last season he scored 10 goals in 51 appearances, although most of those were from the substitutes’ bench, but those performances have seemingly failed to convince coach Xavi Hernandez.

Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi has a reputation for attacking football, while the club is also known for developing talent.

–IANS

bsk


0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
US Open: Jannik Sinner soars into third round with win over Lorenzo Sonego
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US