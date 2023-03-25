Football: Casemiro calls for an end to rumours around Brazil coaching job

Tangier (Morocco), March 25 (IANS) Seasoned defender Casemiro has called for an end to speculation linking Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti to Brazil’s vacant managerial role.

Brazil have been searching for a head coach since December, when Adenor Bacchi, better known as Tite, stepped down following the team’s World Cup quarterfinal defeat to Croatia.

Current Real Madrid manager Ancelotti is among the favourites to fill the position despite having 15 months remaining on his contract with the Spanish club, reports Xinhua.

But Carlos Henrique Casimiro, who played under the 63-year-old Italian at Real Madrid before joining Manchester United last August, described the rumours as disrespectful.

“He is a coach that I know very well,” Casemiro told journalists on the eve of Brazil’s friendly against Morocco in Tangier on Saturday.

“He is a friend of mine and someone I have admired in football. But there is also another side to this; Ancelotti has a club, which is Real Madrid. We have to respect the club and Ancelotti.”

Brazil are currently being managed by Ramon Menezes, who assumed the job on an interim basis after steering the national under-20 team to victory at the South American championship in February.

Casemiro also raised the possibility that Menezes could be offered the role on a permanent basis.

“We also have a coach here, who is Ramon,” the 31-year-old said. “He is here to do his best and we know that life is all about opportunities.

“Right now, he is not the permanent manager but if he does a great job, [and] if the names that the [Brazilian Football Confederation] are looking for do not accept, Ramon is there.

“I’m treating him as if he were the coach at a World Cup. All the players are respecting him because he is the coach now.”

