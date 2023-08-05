scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Football: Chelsea complete signing of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 5 (IANS) Chelsea Football Club on Saturday completed the transfer of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Spain international, who has made 87 Premier League appearances, has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge and will soon join up with the first-team squad at Cobham.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Robert to Chelsea and he adds further quality to our goalkeeping unit. Robert has repeatedly proved himself in the Premier League and has been capped by his country. We are excited to watch him work with Mauricio and his coaching team during the season ahead,” said Chelsea Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart,

Sanchez left his homeland to sign with Brighton at just 15 years age and progressed through the club’s academy. He enjoyed successful loan spells at Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale before establishing himself as the Seagulls’ first-choice goalkeeper during the 2020/21 campaign.

The 25-year-old quickly impressed in the Premier League and built a reputation as a fine shot-stopper and a goalkeeper comfortable at building possession and starting attacks.

Sanchez’s performances during the 2021/22 campaign — his first full season as Brighton’s number one — helped the Seagulls keep 11 top-flight clean sheets, a club record in a single Premier League campaign.

He also made his debut for Spain, a 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Georgia, that season and was named in the squads for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

Last season, Sanchez helped Brighton reach the FA Cup semifinals; he kept clean sheets in the quarters and the semis, although the latter ended in a penalty shootout defeat to Manchester United. It proved to be his 91st and final outing for the Seagulls.

–IANS

ak/bsk

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Football: Real Madrid deny Florentino Perez will stand down as club president
Next article
Asian Games-bound 14-year-old swimmer and wushu player test positive as doping raises ugly head
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Asian Games-bound 14-year-old swimmer and wushu player test positive as doping raises ugly head

Sports

Football: Real Madrid deny Florentino Perez will stand down as club president

Fashion and Lifestyle

Salman Khan hops onto ‘Barbiecore’ bandwagon with hot pink pants, Internet says ‘Bhai Bhi’

Technology

Urbanisation driving inflammatory bowel disease in young Indians: Lancet

Sports

Golf: Ojaswini and Nihal lie fourth, Kabir placed fifth at US Kids World Championships

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Hyderabad FC meet Delhi FC; East Bengal face Bangladesh Army in double-headers

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Japan beat Norway 3-1, move into quarterfinals

Technology

Chandrayaan-3 enters lunar orbit, 'says' feeling lunar gravity

News

Zoya Akhtar unveils character poster from 'The Archies'

News

'MTV Roadies': Gang Leaders begin strategising ahead of next task

News

KSA mulls over possible ban on 'Barbie' due to censor board disagreements, LGBTQ themes

News

Raftaar, Tanuj Virwani, Mahira Sharma to grace 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house in 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

News

'MTV Roadies': New mysterious contestants to grace the upcoming episode

Sports

Asian Games: Team India’s FIFA star Charanjot Singh conquers in seedings event

News

Aishwarya Khare: For me, adult friendships is about being there for each other

News

‘Darlings’: Vijay Varma is proud of the film as it explored ‘twisted relationships’

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Confrontation between Elvish, Avinash escalates into physical violence

Sports

East Bengal FC sign Jordan Elsey, José Antonio Pardo Lucas

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US